Strong memories still buoy eight members of Exploring Post 311 who attended the 24th World Scout Jamboree July 21-Aug. 2 at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia, according to Bill Erickson in a release.
Held every four years, the first world jamboree was in 1920 in Kensington, London. Regional scout gatherings, meanwhile, are held every year around the world.
“From using their jamboree backpacks to carry their books to wearing their jamboree shirts and other mementos to school, they continue to relive those experiences they had in the mountains,” he said.
Walla Walla High School students Citlali Perez, Janie De Leon-Lara, Jimena Espana and Alejandra Gonzalez and College Place High School students Mayra Campa, Jasmyn Ramirez and Melany and Carlos Meza spent more than a year raising funds and volunteering with organizations that supported the adventure and learning about what to expect during their two weeks at the jamboree.
Organizations providing financial and in-kind support to make the trip possible included the Boy Scouts of America National Office, Rotary Club of Walla Walla, United Way of the Blue Mountains, American Association of University Women, Sherwood Trust, Pacific Power Foundation, Relay for Life Committee, Exchange Club of Walla Walla, Blue Mountain Council BSA, College Place Lions Club, College Place Presbyterian Church and numerous other individuals.
The youths on July 20 headed off to connect with their unit of 35 members, who were divided into patrols of seven to 10. The local group chose Bean Dip as their name. Local Explorers were part of contingent USA 407, comprised of girls and boys ages 14-17.
These contingent members came from Scouts BSA and Venturers from the Seattle/Tacoma area, Portland, San Francisco area, Long Beach, Calif., and the Walla Walla/College Place Explorers. From Seattle the group flew to West Virginia.
Janie had help from her family before departure, rounding up supplies such as hiking shoes. She said during a “shakedown” at Camp Pigott near Monroe, Wash., over Memorial Day weekend they learned about the upcoming jamboree.
“We were in an area that required lots of walking and hiking to get around. For the first time ever, I camped, slept in a sleeping bag, roasted marshmallows around a campfire, met new friends and saw a tiny version of what the jamboree will be like. I have never been more excited in my life.” It was her first time on an airplane, first time to leave the Northwest. “I will have an experience to remember and to keep in my heart,” she anticipated.
U.S. hosting participants arrived a day before international participants to help set things up. USA 407 helped set up three entire camps for U.S. troops that came in late at night and set up dining canopies for international contingents arriving the second day.
It rained hard the first two days and weather continued to be a factor throughout the jamboree.
“The weather was kind of unpredictable. It was extremely hot and humid. If it rained, the rain lasted for hours with heavy downpour and thunder and lightning,” Jasmyn said.
On the second day, USA 407 members were among 5,000 Americans from the U.S. who welcomed and helped set up camps for more than 35,000 Scouts from 169 different countries.
An arena show ceremony the evening of the third day opened the event. Each country was introduced and a concert by Recycled Percussion, the “Circle of Life” from Lion King performed by Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake, arranger and original vocalist for the song, and Bear Grylis, a survival TV show presenter and chief scout of the United Kingdom, who rappelled on to the stage for his opening speech. Videoed scenes of this are at ubne.ws/2mXMnGO.
There were two more large shows during their stay, Bill reported.
“The arena shows were really pretty. We got to see many acts including Pentatonix, Light Balance, Disney on Broadway and many more. At the second arena show, the concert was opened up by a traditional mariachi band playing for Baile Folclórico dancers. Then Broadway performers sang Disney hit songs and the night was topped off with the famous hit, ‘Let It Go,’” Jimena said.
A 15-minute, 360-degree close proximity fireworks display and laser light show capped the closing ceremony. See a video at ubne.ws/2n3hFfC.
“My favorite event of the entire jamboree was when Lali, Alejandra, Melany, Carlos, Mayra and I went to the NCT Dream concert in Camp C,” Jimena said.
One of the most valuable parts of any jamboree is the opportunity to meet people from all over the world, Bill said.
“A year ago I would have never thought I could go on a trip like the World Scout Jamboree. It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. Some of my favorite activities were to walk around to nearby base camps and meet people from all over the globe, as well as trying new things such as white water rafting, paddle boarding and zip lining. It was a trip I will never forget and I deeply miss the new friendships I made. I got the courage to talk to my fellow neighbors and I was able to make new friends while waiting in line,” Mayra said.
“One of the best things I did at the jamboree was meet new people from different cultures. Sometimes it was difficult to communicate by word but we would eventually get by the language barrier and have a great time talking. I made so many new friends every single day even if it was outside of my comfort zone,” Jasmyn added.
On Cultural Day each troop could promote its country’s culture. Contingent members dress up in typical or traditional clothing and serve samples of food typical in their country. Contingent 407 members dressed up in their favorite sports jerseys and shirts and provided opportunities to play Wiffle ball baseball and soccer. To represent the West Coast, they handed out and made balsa wood gliders with the Boeing Co. printed on them. They served Cracker Jack and smoked salmon, a Washington delicacy, and visited various campsites throughout the day to sample their food and learn about their culture.
Because of AT&T’s cellphone coverage and Wi-Fi access almost everything once on paper was instead found on phone apps for the jamboree, U.S. group, campsite, food acquisition and a few others.
The Washington contingent bypassed limited access to phone charging by using a solar-powered station and 115-volt power to run a soldering iron, glue guns for the balsa airplanes and even show movies at night.
Their contingent quartermaster came from the Silicon Valley. Before the jamboree, he assembled equipment to construct the solar power station. He distributed the parts in the baggage of the 22 scouts from the San Francisco Bay Area and transported it all to their jamboree campsite.
The NOVUS game app allowed participants to develop a profile on their phones. Then each person was issued a high tech watch-like wristband that connected with other people. Points accumulated with connections. It helped them connect at events and sites. During shows they could be triggered to go off and on or flash several colors creating a light show of their own in the arena.
At the opening ceremony, there was a synchronized lighted drone show which featured 250 drones programmed to make 3D images in the sky.
Along with the lighted drones, they synchronized the lights on the NOVUS game armbands.
Now that it’s over, local members who went to the jamboree still maintain contact with those they met.
Jasmyn became close to members of a UK troop, the Lincolnshire Aviators. The day before they parted they traded gifts. She received playing cards with the UK flag and UK and troop patches.
“They also taught me how to play card games I did not know. I am still in contact with most of the people I met at the jamboree. I’m glad technology exists today or it would be very difficult to hear and see my friends that live all the way across the world.
“The people I’ve met have truly changed me and made me a better person. They will always be on my mind,” she said.
Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313.