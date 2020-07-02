Works by six artists featured in July exhibition

Diverse perspectives come through in the July art exhibit at CAVU Cellars, from comics, to photographs and paintings by artists Scott Duff, Claudia Nunez, Alvaro Nunez, Monica Nunez, Jaymie Lamperti and Manuel Franco.
Sadly, Scott died on June 21, Father’s Day. “Scott was a gentle, kind man who will be sorely missed. We are honored to display his photography in this show,” said CAVU’s Karen Waite in a release.
Judith Hedberg-Duff said husband Scott took the photo “Rain on Painted Hills,” in 2019 on their first photo outing that spring. They share a love of nature, she said.
“Trips were planned around images and light — he was always on the lookout for clouds and changes in the weather. When he switched to digital he shot hundreds, then would critique them on the computer.
“The past three years he often leaped in his pickup and drove towards the Blues to capture light at sunset. He stood either on the side of gravel roads or in the pickup bed,” Judith said.
He shot 35 mm and 4-inch by 5-inch in college, she said, and they built darkrooms in each home where he spent hundreds of hours developing film.
Born to an Eastern Oregon pioneering family, Scott forged a lifelong love of family, ranching, farming and forestry. His years at Oregon State University included studies in agriculture, political science, photography and fine art.
He served as an Oregon State senator, representing rural Northeast Oregon. His focus included rural health care, economic development, forest health and the arts and spreading internet to rural areas.
He and Judith moved in 2017 to rural property between Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla, which affords incredible sunsets, colossal sky and landscapes, Blue Mountain vistas and four weather seasons. His location inspired creativity and images to capture in paint, photography, drawing and furniture, which he crafts from local wood.
Claudia got into photography at age 14. She took photos with her phone, looking for new perspectives. Her work is inspired by nature, with mountains a daily obsession. There is something about them that makes her feel safe, she said. She also likes color in her photographs because the blues and pinks create an aesthetic feel that leaves the beholder with a feeling of wonder, fostering an adventurous spirit.
Guadalajara, Mexico, native Alvaro has lived the majority of his life in Washington state. “He is CAVU Cellar’s first comic book artist and we are delighted to have him,” Karen said. Alvaro came up with the concept of “Seven” in his last year of middle school. He loves technology, math and science, and enjoys creating worlds in his head. So why not combine those in one action-packed adventure?
Monica was born in Walla Walla and raised in Vancouver. She is inspired by everything adorable and cartoon-like. She has enjoyed painting since childhood and admires artist Yuko Shimizu. She aspires to make art and designs as good as Hello Kitty one day. “The world needs more adorable things in it.”
Jaymie graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s in fine arts specializing in painting, which she says has taught her patience and determination. She said art has been a major part of her life — a way for her to escape everyday life and explore her talent and creativity. Flowers are a major part of her work. Their shapes and colors convey memories and emotions for many people, she said. She gravitates toward diverse types of lilies and more exotic or rare flowers. Her inspiration for creating a drawing or painting comes from what she sees around her every day. She works mainly from reference photos to better bring out the details.
Born and raised in Walla Walla, Manuel graduated from Walla Walla High School in 2012. He is currently an insurance agent for Country Financial — Manuel Franco Agency. His favorite hobby is time outdoors capturing views with his camera. He has been a photographer for seven years and is currently showing some of his landscape photography. He also takes family and personal portraits, and senior, engagement, wedding and automotive photos.
CAVU is at 175 E. Aeronca St. in the airport district. For more information, call Karen at 509-540-6351.