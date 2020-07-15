Works by late artist featured at local gallery

Noted Northwest artist Neil Meitzler settled in the Walla Walla Valley in 1989 and painted representational imagery until just before his death at age 79 on Feb. 21, 2009.
Combine Art Collective, 130 E. Rose St., is hosting an exhibit of his work opening at 11 a.m. Thursday. Taking advantage of a tightly curated collection of Neil’s mature artwork, the exhibit be from July 13-Aug. 3, said Dianna Woolley in a release.
The “Reflection/Refraction: The Art of Neil Meitzler” exhibit is the first showing and significant sale of his work since his retrospective exhibition “Spectra, Stream, Strata,” at Whitman College’s Sheehan Gallery in 2010.
At age 23, without any formal art schooling, Neil won his first painting award at a Boeing employee exhibition where he was a draftsman.
He met established Northwest artist Kenneth Callahan in 1954 and other artist luminaries such as Mark Tobey, Morris Graves and Guy Anderson. He was recognized as a second-generation “Northwest School” artist and one of Seattle’s “Mystic Painters,” Dianna said.
By 1959 the prolific artist received a solo show at Seattle Art Museum. Neil’s work was also featured in the Portland Art Museum’s Centennial exhibition. He exhibited extensively in Seattle galleries, with work featured at the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair.
A description of his work notes, “while often experimental in his approach and an explorer of different visual themes and media, Meitzler was best known for his paintings of waterfalls and rocks depicted in a style that managed to evoke abstract and expressionistic mark-making into moving representational imagery.” His paintings are mentioned in many texts, including “The Artists of Puget Sound,” “The Pacific Northwest Landscape” and “Iridescent Light: The Emergence of Northwest Art.”
While living in this area, Neil maintained a home studio with partner, artist, collector and master gardener Ikune Sawada. Neil’s work was occasionally shown here at the Walla Walla University Clyde and Mary Harris Gallery, Blue Creek Gallery and Carnegie Art Center and at the Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner, Washington, and Bellingham’s Whatcom Museum of Art.