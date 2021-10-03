Walla Walla native Stan Barer, who has used his University of Washington law degree earned in 1963 to help make the world a better place, has received the 2021 Gates Volunteer Service Award. For more than 50 years, he’s also been making meaningful contributions to the university, according to a story about him at washington.edu.
In recognition of Barer’s generosity and vision, the UW Foundation honored him this year with the Gates Volunteer Service Award — presented annually to individuals whose philanthropy and service have taken the UW to new heights.
He started as a new attorney while a staffer for longtime U.S. Sen. Warren Magnuson from Washington state.
Barer helped draft the bill that became the Civil Rights Act of 1964, overcoming opposition from segregationists to help get it through the Senate Commerce Committee chaired by UW Class of 1929 Magnuson and the full Senate after months of filibuster. On July 2, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill into law.
Barer, who is Jewish and had already encountered significant discrimination himself by age 24, was quite pleased. He strove toward equity, inclusion and common ground of shared prosperity for all people during a long career in politics and law.
Through philanthropic and strategic guidance and creating programs that connect people across countries and cultures, Barer brought the world to the UW — and the UW to the world, the article noted.
Barer was born in Walla Walla at the outset of World War II, and "quickly learned an unfortunate reality of his time that would affect his choice of career. 'In those days, if you were Jewish, no one would hire you except a Jewish firm. I knew I had to be self-sufficient, and I thought law would give me the ability to make my own living.'"
The brother of former Walla Wallans, Seattle radio DJ and author Burl Barer and society writer, the late Jan Barer Curan, Stan Barer graduated from Walla Walla High School with the Class of 1957.
Stan Barer’s 1979 legal interpretations cleared the way for transpacific trade to resume between the U.S. and China after decades of hostility — sending U.S. vessels to Shanghai and the Chinese vessel Liu Linhai to Seattle.
Following his service as Magnuson’s chief of staff, Barer brought his legal expertise and global philosophy to the shipping industry, playing a central role in reopening trade between the U.S. and China, the article reported.
“China’s different from the U.S. Most nations are different from the U.S. But the point is: What do you have in common, rather than what divides you?,” he said.
He and wife Alta Barer contributed decades of philanthropic service — especially through their support of higher education at the UW. He was a UW regent from 2004-2012 and a member of the UW Foundation Board. He also held volunteer roles with UW Law, UW Medicine and the Burke Museum.
Mario Barnes, dean of the School of Law, notes, “Stan was instrumental in developing a global vision for UW Law that continues today.”
Serving on UW law school boards and committees, Stan helped shape the school’s strategic plan and played a key role in helping the school surpass its $70 million fundraising goal in a campaign that concluded in 2008. The Barers’ support was instrumental in the construction of the home of UW Law — William H. Gates Hall, where future legal leaders have studied for nearly two decades.
“Education is the key to everything,” says Stan. “I believe that very strongly.”
