100 Women Who Care Walla Walla Valley Chapter unites local women who twice annually come bearing a $100 check in hand to give to a good cause.
At the last event local nonprofit Hope Heals received more than $15,000 in funds raised by this group.
The group’s fall event will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Those attending will hear presentations of 15 minutes each from representatives for Walla Walla Music Organization, The Sustainable Living Center and Gold Star Family Monument. The groups will talk about how they would use the funds.
At the end of the evening financial donors who have given $100 each and are present at the event hold a simple majority vote to decide the recipient.
The 100 Women Who Care Walla Walla Valley is governed by a committee including founder Tera Davis, and Becky Piefer-Schwartz, Breanna Maiuri, Clare Capps, Terri Hanson, Emma Kubrock, Jodi Worden, Ashley Rubon, Kate Van Cleve, Lounny Boualapha, Marissa Waddell, Michele Rennie, Scooter Johnston and Sharon Martin.
Nominations for nonprofit groups are being accepted for spring. Contact Tera at 509-240-5463 or tera.davis@academymortgage.com. See nomination details at 100wallawallawomen.com/apply.html.