Several big changes are happening for members of Blue Mountain Chorus of Sweet Adelines International.
The women’s a cappella singing group in Walla Walla welcomed a new director in August.
Doug Boedigheimer brings more than 30 years experience in barbershop to the director’s podium and holds a degree in choral music.
He is a member of Stateline, a Barbershop Harmony Society quartet. He previously directed a men’s chorus in Milton-Freewater, his hometown.
After many years the group will change its rehearsal night. The group practices from 6:30-9 p.m. Mondays at Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm Ave. However, starting on Oct. 3 rehearsals will shift to Thursday evenings at the church, said chorus member Jenny Miles.
“We welcome ladies interested in singing in the a cappella and barbershop style to any of our rehearsals,” she said.
The nonprofit group is solidifying plans for a karaoke fundraiser on Sept. 21 at Plaza Theater, 208 Main St., Waitsburg.
Additionally, at the beginning of October members will announce details for a second year of the group’s Holiday Guest Chorus, Jenny said.
In six rehearsals participants can learn traditional carols and other seasonal songs to perform at the group’s annual Christmas concert and join them for a flash mob to bring holiday joy to shoppers early in December.
An award-winning regional championship chorus several times over since 2012, the local group was founded in 1974.
Blue Mountain Chorus is dedicated to sharing the musical art form of barbershop harmony.
Its efforts are done through education and the joy of performance to enrich lives of its members and community, according to its Facebook page.
Find out more about the group at facebook.com/bluemountainchorus/.
Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313.