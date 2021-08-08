Since a local sister city committee formed 50 years ago, its mission has been to promote peace, friendship, international understanding and goodwill between Walla Walla and Tamba-Sasayama in Hyōgo Prefecture, Japan.
The affiliation has developed a rich history of friendships during visits to Japan and hosting visitors from there to the Walla Walla Valley.
The Walla Walla-Tamba-Sasayama Sister City Committee is preparing for its 50th anniversary in 2022 with several projects, including a Memory Book, said group member Dustin Palmer.
Member Robert Keatts is leading the effort to assemble memories and photos from participants over the decades.
Shared memories can be one word, one sentence, one paragraph, one page or more. An accompanying photograph with caption information is encouraged.
Memory Book submissions should arrive no later than Oct. 1 to the Walla Walla-Tamba-Sasayama Sister City Committee, attention Robert Keatts, via email at robert_wwscc@yahoo.com or mailed to Keatts at P.O. BOX 2486, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
"Due to the large number of people who have participated in the Sister City program since 1972, it is impossible to reach every individual," said Palmer.
"Many past participants currently live abroad or outside of Washington state. The Walla Walla-Tamba-Sasayama Sister City Committee asks former participants (to) contact those they know and inform them of the request.
"Not everyone will participate, but it is hoped that a large number of members will submit a letter describing their memories of their involvement in Sasayama or as a host family in Walla Walla."