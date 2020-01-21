Winter Gala to benefit St. Patrick Catholic Church projects

Planning is underway for a Winter Gala open to the community on Saturday in Blanchet Hall and Gymnasium at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 W. Alder St.
A social hour at 5:30 p.m. will feature wine and hors d’oeuvres followed at 6:30 p.m. by a catered dinner buffet of prime rib, salmon and chicken with side dishes and dessert.
The winter wonderland of snowflakes and snowballs, lights and candles, linens, glass and music will indulge the senses and precede a Decadent Dessert Auction.
LiGHT Ministry of St. Patrick’s — an 80-member women’s group — is sponsoring the gala.
They’re raising $20,000 to fund two large projects: a permanent historical display of St. Patrick Parish from 1846 to the present and an exterior statue of Our Lady of the Unborn and a prayer bench.
Tickets are $50 per person and guests are welcome. Call President Karen Heinzman at 509-525-3558 or Vice President Monica Gaffrey at 509-301-7178 for tickets.
St. Patrick Parish was born of the original 1846 Diocese of Walla Walla and the parish is a culturally diverse community of Roman Catholics.
The early priests and nuns who came to this area were instrumental in forging the educational, medical and spiritual foundations of the Walla Walla Valley, according to a release.