A small crowd limited to students, family members and a few other guests generated electric excitement during the 2021 SPIFFY Student-Produced Independent Film Festival for Youth.
The Little Theatre of Walla Walla stepped in last minute to provide a free venue for the seventh- and eighth-grade advanced writing students after the planned location was unavailable, said Garrison Middle School teacher Beth Clearman.
She said without the theater location, SPIFFY couldn't have taken place. It's been a challenging year as restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic lift.
To keep capacity at 50%, this still being a time of COVID-19, Pioneer Middle schoolers showed their films in the first hour, followed by Garrison Middle schoolers on Saturday, June 12.
Using phones and the Poll Everywhere program, those attending voted during each session for Best in Show, Best Editing and Special Effects and Best Cinematography.
Winners at Pioneer are: "Apologies," best visuals; "The Catharsis," best twist; and "Cutted," (a "Chopped" spoof), best in show.
Winners at Garrison are: "Cugini's Italian Imports," best in show; "Little Big Lies," best cinematography; and "Indecisive," best editing/special effects.
Pioneer eighth-grade filmmakers are: “Simplicite,” by Acanthus Studios, Emma Thompson, Madeline Cumby Brown and Emily Osterman; “Project Break-in,” by Project Deadline, Genevieve Leonhard, Violet Clark, Thomas Burgess and Elijah Wilson; “A Game of Truth or Dare,” by Rainbows & Happiness, Hannah Goin and Viva Berkey; “Shakeschmear,” by French, Aedan Zimmerman, Caleb Holgate, Kieran Hermann and Dutch Sickels; and “The Catharsis,” by Duck Productions, Jordan Fox, Kairi Kincheloe, Ruah Havens and Emmalynne Gonzales.
Seven-grade Pioneer filmmakers include: “Cash Me if You Can,” by Vancleveland Productions, Brooklyn Christopher, Reilly Lemma, Mica Hartman and Stanley Hammond; “Apologies,” by Pioneer Productions, Audrey Armstrong, Mikey Garofalo, Tobias Parker and Anna Laville; “Possessed,” by Seek Productions, Isabel Kirtley, Cate Eronemo, Gus Elliott and Mairyn Smith; “The Arena,” by Epic People, Nate Bland and Daniel Chavez; and “Cutted,” by Parrot Productions, Frances Lastoskie, Noah Foster, Ada Velluzzi and Ligaya Wert.
The following Garrison students made films: "Cugini’s" Italian Imports, by Eva Maxwell and Bridget Boyd; "Overgrown," by Miriam Hutchens, Abby Carlsen and Josie Van Dyke; "Women in Combat," by Korinne Hayes; "As I Was Saying," by Jerry Yao, Ben Clearman, Nile Dumser and Sal Snow; "Beyond the Stage," by Maddy Van Cleve and Mabel Cunnison; "Little Big Lies," by Kirsten Anderson, Hanna Wright and Jailyn Davenport; "Mythbusters ... a short animation," by Dakota Chapin; "Revenge of Conrad," by Myles Anderson-Pira, Jack Babbitt, Ayden Hainline and Basil Reid; "Indecisive," by Austin Applebee, Abigayle Rolfe, Iliana Hainline and Jakob Sullivan; "Once Upon a Covid," by Lucy Billingsley and Anza Bealey; and "Lemons and Sunshine," by Emily Cabbage, Carly Newton and Bella Zanger.
Honors English language arts program teacher Clearman's advanced writing classes have written, directed and produced films every other year for the past eight years or so, she said. She and former colleague Dan Calzaretta at Pioneer initiated the program.
Garrison Principal Kim Doepker was cited for her support of the advanced writing students.
Will Hammond, director for the Garrison Millennials after-school program, received a nod for his continued behind-the-scenes technical support of their projects and ideas and for his patience and knowledge as well as donating time on Saturday to again run the film festival.
Garrison students Jerry Yao and Myles Anderson-Pira helped nearly every student in the class at one time or another during the unit, providing technical expertise and patience.
This is the first year for Kate Van Cleve to be involved with SPIFFY at Pioneer. She is an honors English language arts and creative writing teacher with seventh- and eighth-graders at the school.
"The project creates opportunities for storytelling, team organizing and artistic expression for the students. Every team learned a lot in the process, especially because each team encounters challenges and problems along the way," Van Cleve said.
Tech support at Pioneer came from Will Hammond and Brian Hatley. Pioneer seventh-grader Reilly Lemma compiled clips from all the Garrison and Pioneer movies to produce the SPIFFY trailer.