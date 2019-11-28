Univera Serve First presented a check for $36,500 to the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless.
The funds were raised during the annual Walla Walla Wine Walk this fall.
“We were pleased to see the results of our efforts being put to good use in the Sleeping Center, said Linda Stroud in a release.
This year there was a Walla Walla Wine Weekend dinner and gala on Sept. 13 at Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla with dinner and live and silent auctions.
The Walla Walla Wine Walk took place Sept. 14 at 25 downtown wineries that waived tasting fees to participants.
M-F American Legion starts Boy Scout troop
Milton-Freewater American Legion Post 24 plans to sponsor a Boy Scout troop, according to a release.
Boys ages 11-18 interested in scouting and parents or other adults interested in helping with the troop are asked to contact John Wells at 509-520-3719 or jhwells36@gmail.com for more information.
Boy Scout meetings will be held once a week in the evening at the American Legion Hall, 424 N. E. Eighth.
Inmate says tips miss mark
One day, while reading This is True/Weird, Uncommon News, Walla Wallan Celia Martin came across an item that happened in Walla Walla.
The publication appears to include odd, often funny incidences in the news for reader consideration.
From the Nov. 19 issue:
A convicted murderer who was an inmate serving multiple life sentences at the Washington State Penitentiary, was amused and possibly mystified by a list of suggestions to relax from a guide headed “Don’t Stress It.”
Suggestions such as “Go on a picnic,” “Plant a tree” or “Put air freshener in your car” would be fine for most folks but for this inmate, not so much.
Heading to solitary confinement, he was handed a flier that included those tips.
He could check off the suggestion “Avoid negative people,” since solitary precludes company.
“Relax,” the list also said, “you have the rest of your life.”
The Penitentiary adopted the “101 Ways to Relieve Stress” years earlier.
“When it was pointed out to corrections officials that much of its advice was impossible for inmates, they said it ‘missed the mark’ and it would be dropped.
Furthermore, “The stress flier for Washington prison inmates really did include the suggestion in the tagline: ‘Relax, you have the rest of your life.’ Ouch! The inmate who complained about the flier had this to say about its suggestions: ‘It’s like putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound.’ Um, yeah ...”
Fitness meets Helpline
A Thanksgiving Workout for Helpline is going on from 9 a.m.-noon today at Baker Ferguson Fitness Center@Whitman College.
Whitman Fitness Facilities and Club Sports Director Michele Hanford is hosting the 14th annual workout and invites the community to experience the college’s fitness center and help others with an entry fee of a donated item.
Suggested items are gently used or new winter wear items, blankets, sleeping bags, socks/underwear, coats/winter wear, backpacks, personal hygiene and baby support, deodorant, soap, diapers in sizes 4-6, baby wipes shampoo/conditioner, laundry pods, toilet paper, tampons, cask or check.