A Wildhorse Foundation grant enabled the purchase of a new MacBook Pro laptop computer for Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
"This upgrade will have an immediate impact," production coordinator Becky Hatley said. "We have been using a 17-year-old Windows-based laptop, which is increasingly unable to accommodate films created on newer Apple devices."
PHT has been hosting more film events in recent years, including the annual Walla Walla Movie Crush festival of short films, returning July 9-11, and the new Power House Movies series launched in March.
Many filmmakers prefer Apple devices for film editing, which sometimes has required PHT to borrow or rent equipment to keep up with tech requirements.
PHT can now better enforce its mission with the new laptop to generate a strong, inclusive community through the performing arts.
Wildhorse Foundation receives a percentage of revenues from Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton and donates nearly $1 million every year to local programs, services and arts organizations.