Walla Walla Public Library now has free Wi-Fi
What doesn't need a Walla Walla Public Library card but can be used outside the library 24 hours a day, even though the library is closed for the coronavirus quarantine?
Free Wi-Fi, that's what.
The library, 238 E. Alder St., is providing free, accessible internet throughout its parking lots off Poplar and Alder streets, according to a release.
To connect to the library Wi-Fi while in one of the parking lots, search for Wi-Fi connections with a mobile device, choose "Homework Hub," follow the sign-in prompt and roam away.
For those who placed items on hold but haven't heard back from the library, those books could be waiting on a shelf. Make a curbside pickup request to collect it at wallawallapubliclibrary.org/services/library-curbside-pickup.
See wallawallapubliclibrary.org for August activities sponsored by the library
• Summer Reading Program prizes continue and there's still time to sign up for the program and earn prizes for reading.
• Lunch pickup at the library has ended, but lunches are available at local schools through Aug. 28.
• Library activity bags are available on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Curbside Pickup on the Poplar side parking lot.
• Babytime: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• Portals of Wonder: Tuesdays at 2 p.m.
The library staff is working to ensure everyone has books to read. Call 509-527-4550 or email requests through the website.