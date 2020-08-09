200809_etc_libraryservices.jpg

Curbside pick up service off Poplar Street and Wi-Fi in the parking lots off Alder and Poplar streets are available at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.

Walla Walla Public Library now has free Wi-Fi 

What doesn't need a Walla Walla Public Library card but can be used outside the library 24 hours a day, even though the library is closed for the coronavirus quarantine?

Free Wi-Fi, that's what.

The library, 238 E. Alder St.,  is providing free, accessible internet throughout its parking lots off Poplar and Alder streets, according to a release. 

To connect to the library Wi-Fi while in one of the parking lots, search for Wi-Fi connections with a mobile device, choose "Homework Hub," follow the sign-in prompt and roam away.

For those who placed items on hold but haven't heard back from the library, those books could be waiting on a shelf. Make a curbside pickup request to collect it at  wallawallapubliclibrary.org/services/library-curbside-pickup.

See wallawallapubliclibrary.org for August activities sponsored by the library

• Summer Reading Program prizes continue and there's still time to sign up for the program and earn prizes for reading.

• Lunch pickup at the library has ended, but lunches are available at local schools through Aug. 28.

• Library activity bags are available on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Curbside Pickup on the Poplar side parking lot.

• Babytime: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.

• Portals of Wonder: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. 

The library staff is working to ensure everyone has books to read. Call 509-527-4550 or email requests through the website.

