I’m fascinated by how crystal clear in childhood my earliest memories are.
However, my age is shown to be younger based on the vaccination record my mother carried around for me that surfaced the other day when I rooted through my files for another document.
It shows I was actually 2 years 8 months old. I remember being in that old brick former St. Luke’s Hospital building on East 16th Avenue with the tall, narrow hallways.
Research shows the walls painted a weird shade of “hospital green” convey a sense of peace and cleanliness, but just made me think of pasty pale celery-colored canned Walla Walla asparagus.
I rode a gurney into an operating theater mesmerized by the huge, silver concave surgical light over the table.
The general anesthetic could have been nonflammable halothane, which was introduced in 1956 by British Dr. Michael Johnstone, or the older ether with cyclopropane, introduced in the 1930s.
The anesthetist asked me to count backward from 100. But could I at age two? It seems like I got to 100, then was out for the count.
I awakened to a horribly sore throat. The best part of recovery was the cooling effects of orange, raspberry or lime sherbet.
Because he snored like a freight train, youngest brother Bobby had his tonsils and adenoids removed. It was much quieter overnight in his bedroom after that.
So 1956 was a banner year because my records show I also had a nice case of what we called chippenpops. The chickenpox rash was itchy with its fluid-filled blisters that became scabby.
I recall soothing topical applications were calamine lotion, a baking soda-infused cool bath or some form of oatmeal and my fingernails were trimmed close to keep the itching to a dull roar.
Mom was nurse extraordinaire to her daughter and three sons, the trio who were rambunctious as heck and sustained hospital-worthy injuries falling out of trees and off bikes and skateboards.
A little slide straddling an old tree stump and swing set occupied a spot in the backyard of my first childhood home on Ravenna Avenue.
Two-year-old me climbed the ladder and swooped down the metal slide, which evidently never seared our skin, because Seattle.
We were unaware of the hornets’ nest ensconced underneath in the stump, but oh boy they got mad at this little kid screaming “wheee” with every descent.
Arms and legs covered in stings, I sought care from our household clinic.
Nurse mom treated the spots with a paste of baking soda or meat tenderizer.
That year I also fell against concrete curbing next to a flower bed and then fought the doctor trying to stitch my cut chin. The resulting ragged stitches don’t show unless I tip my head back.
Every doctor’s visit required throwing all the kids in the shiny black 1950s Nash Rambler with the naked lady chrome hood ornament (oh, we kids were scandalized) and rushing to the hospital.
Being quite small, only the passing tree tops and telephone wires were visible through the windows. And safety restraints? What car seats or seat belts?
The hospital hosted us for brother Bobby’s shoulder, dislocated when he fell from the top bunk bed, stubborn Bobby and Billy whose stomachs were pumped to remove the contents of an entire bottle of aspirin they insisted on eating while mom was at the store, and the classic, when older brother Scott gave me a “tea party” in the garage.
He served oil-covered water from a little barrel in a small plastic stacking cup, then yelled, “Mommy, mommy, Annie drank gasoline!” That one required fierce resistance on my part when a tube was sent down my nose to pump my stomach. Thanks, Scott.
Remarkably we and Mom survived the tribulations of youth.
The history of tonsillectomies is fascinating.
Removing tonsils is a longstanding tradition traced back to the 1st century B.C. when Cornélio Celsus first described the surgery.
Hindu literature says the surgery has been performed over three thousand years, according to the International Archives of Otorhinolaryngology.
The noun tonsil comes from tonsa, the Latin for oar, and from amygdala, the Greek for almond.
The lymphoid organs are at the entrance of the respiratory and digestive systems and visible at the back of the mouth on both sides of the tongue.
They can be pesky when we’re sick, swelling quite painfully, making it difficult to swallow.
In the United States an estimated 1,400,000 tonsil surgeries were performed in 1959; plunging to around 500,000 in 1979; and 250,000 per year in the last decade, the IAO reported.
After a year of alarming illnesses and school absences, my older daughter had her tonsils removed at 17, rather late in the game with a longer recovery time, but that curtailed her sicknesses, thank heaven.
As recently as the 1940s and 1950s many illnesses for which the causes were unknown, were associated with tonsils (yikes) as a possible infectious focus, ending in thousands of surgeries.
The report notes tonsil — and even teeth — removals saw no symptom improvement.
Unsurprisingly, the procedure waned in use because of a lack of convincing results.
The IAO said, “Therapeutical advances on medicine, especially with the use of antibiotics and improvement on work conditions on public health services and on group medicine also contributed for a reduction on tonsil removal surgery.”
President George Washington suffered from peritonsillar abscess, a complication of tonsillitis wherein the infection spreads behind the tonsils. His doctors differed in courses of treatment: one argued for tracheostomy, and the other two urged bleeding. Unfortunately, he died on Dec. 14, 1799.
From the 1930s, the total tonsillectomy became the preferential treatment. Indications in 1950 for the procedure included recurrent infections, deafness in childhood, diphtheria, halitosis and others such as rheumatism, hoarseness, asthma, malnutrition and fevers of unknown causes, the IAO reported.
Medicine is an ever-evolving science as new discoveries about illness and treatments develop.
But the 1950s sound like the Dark Ages for medical understanding and that’s where my brothers and I fell for treatment as young children.
