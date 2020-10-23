Using 30 key measures to compare more than 1,000 U.S. higher-education institutions, WalletHub ranks Whitman College and Walla Walla University in Washington state's Top 5 colleges.
The University of Washington stands in the No. 1 position; with Whitman, second; Gonzaga University, third; and WWU, fourth.
The remaining six in order of rank, from fifth to 10th, are Seattle, Whitworth, Washington State, Pacific Lutheran, Seattle Pacific and Western Washington universities.
The rankings are in the 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report, which ranked Harvard University as overall No. 1. See the report online at ubne.ws/3dJBRtd for more details.