200712_etc_whitmancampus.jpg

Memorial Hall, Whitman College's oldest building, is seen in the distance.

 Courtesy of Whitman College

No surprise, really, that Whitman College's environs made an article about the most beautiful college campuses in America.

The lushly landscaped grounds with tall shade trees, water features, winding footpaths and a collection of outdoor sculptures scattered across campus make it an ideal place to amble, explore, walk the dog, jog or picnic.

College Creek wends its way through Whitman's 60 acres and ducks hang out in the geothermal spring at Lakum Duckum on Boyer Avenue.

Memorial Hall, the oldest building on campus, is on the National Register of Historic Places, wrote Kaitlin Miller in a piece for msn.com.

Other grounds to explore include the College of William & Mary, founded in 1693 in Williamsburg, Virginia; and Yale University, built starting in 1750 in New Haven, Connecticut.

