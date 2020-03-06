Whitman, school district, Friends join forces to benefit kids

A new program designed to benefit 20-25 elementary-age students in Walla Walla Public Schools will be implemented in the fall.
Whitman College, Friends of Children of Walla Walla and the school district signed an agreement that will bring Whitman student mentors to area schools to have lunch and play with their young charges on a consistent basis.
“This agreement aims to ensure program sustainability for this critical outreach program,” said Susan Prudente, assistant director of community engagement.
“Children participating in this program are more likely to develop greater resilience and experience more academic and social progress.”
The elementary kids will be identified from the five local schools to be part of the new Whitman Friends Program, according to a release from the school district.
The Whitman College Student Engagement Center will streamline recruitment, training, background screening and nomination processes to ensure a safe and efficient system, the online school district newsletter reported.
Student volunteers who serve as positive role models will be paired with local elementary students who need additional social and emotional support. All engagements occur at school during regular school hours.
FFA Alumni benefit March 21
Tickets are still available for the sixth annual FFA Alumni dinner set for March 21 in the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Community Center, 363 Orchard St.
The Pot of Blue and Gold event presented by the FFA alumni starts when doors open at 5 p.m.
A catered dinner will follow at 6:15 p.m. There will also be an auction and the Froghollow band will play at around 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 each at wallawallaffaalumni.weebly.com/tickets.html.
For other information, contact Staci Humphreys at 509-386-3484.