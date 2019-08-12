Susan Alaimo, a contributor at mycentraljersey.com/, suggests following the desire when young to live in a gorgeous place somewhere in the nation by starting while in college.
The website featured her story on Aug. 9. It lists the most beautiful campuses in the country — and Whitman College garnered mention.
“Although there are many criteria to consider when choosing a place to call home for one’s impressionable college years, having a beautiful environment can only enhance the experience,” she wrote.
Whitman made the grade, being commended “for its Victorian and Craftsman architecture and because thetravel.com voted it “Prettiest College Campus” in the country.
Others receiving the nod: University of Notre Dame in Indiana; Washington University in St. Louis; Lewis & Clark College in Portland, noted for its 137 forested acres atop a hill, with the entire campus is wind powered and the University of San Diego, for its Spanish renaissance décor and Pacific Ocean views.
East Coast campuses universally considered to be among the most attractive: Princeton University in Central Jersey, the fourth oldest university in the country. Its striking Gothic architecture is also seen at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Southern schools: University of Richmond in Virginia with 350 acres of Gothic architecture and open lawns; Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.; and Duke University in Durham, N.C.