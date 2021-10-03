What a journey. Just when 15 fatigued international students bound to Walla Walla got set for the final leg of their trip to Whitman College, they hit a wall after four delays and two gate changes. Their final flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was canceled at midnight on Aug. 14.
Many had been traveling for 48 or more hours. First-year student Bright Surit described it as “a catastrophe.”
Heidi Pitts, Whitman internal communications strategist, reported Whitman baseball coach Brian Kitamura and religion professor Lauren Osborne, who also missed the flight, stepped into the breach and proposed a road trip.
"This was many of these exhausted but excited students' first introduction to America ... and quite a bonding experience to navigate together," said Gillian A. Frew, interim associated director of media and public relations at Whitman.
Coming from Thailand, Pitts said Surit had already endured more than 20 flight hours and one flight delay that brought him to SeaTac after the Walla Walla flight’s original departure time. The jet-lagged hungry, tired and cold student said it brought out “all the worst feelings accumulated into one place.”
Multiple delays en route left Mavie Pham, a first-year from Vietnam, nervous that she would miss the connection in Seattle. Angela Eliacy, coming from Afghanistan, had 17-plus hours of flying with a 21-hour layover in Dubai followed by more than five hours getting through customs and immigration at SeaTac, Pitts reported.
Through the blessings of electronic communications, Pham connected with Whitman students Mwamba Mutanga from Zambia and David Wang from Taiwan while flying from Doha, Qatar, to Seattle. They met in the Doha airport. In Seattle they met another two students and eventually convened with 14 others.
Their delight in finding one another was short lived while they tried to figure out what to do next. On her trip from Guatemala to Seattle, Eyleen Menchu Tuy felt ill, going from 3 a.m.-5 p.m. without eating. At the Alaska Airlines customer service counter she was reassured to find another Whitman student there.
Some students texted with Whitman’s associate director for international student support services, Greg Lecki, who had monitored the flight delays all evening. They discovered Kitamura was in line at customer service, too.
Osborne was in the gate area and learned that two young women she spoke with there were international students coming to Whitman. She contacted Leki and found out about the entire group of stranded students and Kitamura's presence.
Kitamura, Lecki and Osborne then called customer service, waited in line to talk to an airport representative and called hotels in the area only to find no hotels with available rooms anywhere and that customer service couldn't rebook the students onto any flights for several days, Pitts reported.
Pham said “Lauren and Brian were calm even though they had lost the flight, too, and that helped us a lot, too. They were worried but they helped us to not feel lost and sad.”
At that point, Kitamura, Lecki and Osborne hit upon driving back to the Walla Walla Valley. They settled on a large Budget/Avis SUV and a 15-passenger van, enough seating for 17 people.
Each student had two large suitcases and a carry on or two. But they faced another roadblock as all their checked bags were locked in the airport’s baggage claim area.
"Osborne and the students pleaded with airport staff, who opened a warehouse-like-room where the students searched through piles and stacks of suitcases and boxes for their items. Eventually, all except one suitcase were found and the group made their way out to the curb to begin the hour-long process of figuring out how to fit 33 very big suitcases, more than 20 carry-ons and 17 people into two vehicles," Pitts reported.
Crammed in, some people sat with their legs up on the seats, Eliacy said. Pham said the happiest moment of the trip was when all the people and luggage were in the vehicles. Finally, they left SeaTac around 3 a.m.
Many fell asleep almost instantly. "Some of the students were extremely hungry, but two attempts to get food at 24-hour McDonald’s were thwarted, so Kitamura and Osborne stopped around 5 a.m. at a gas station in Cle Elum.
The students' first American convenience store snacks were things they always wanted to try, Kitamura said, such as Oreos and hot chocolate from a machine. "It was a deep dive into America.”
Finally, they got food at the McDonald's in Prosser and compared menu items to what the eatery offers at international sites.
Cruising through downtown Walla Walla, Menchu Tuy said, “We ... had our phones and were filming everything because we were so excited and happy!” Lecki greeted the contingent when they pulled onto campus.
Surit's initial catastrophe united him and fellow international students, who experienced many good moments throughout the dramatic journey, Pitts reported.
"The students also expressed deep gratitude to Lecki, Kitamura and Osborne for their heroic efforts. Eliacy sums up the entire experience: 'It feels like we are supported here, and it feels like we arrived home when we met them.'"
