Steve Setchell has been appointed Whitman College’s new vice president for development and alumni relations, according to President Kathleen Murray in a release.
Steve succeeds John Bogley, Whitman Class of 1985, who served the college for more than 25 years.
Currently vice president for development and alumni engagement at DePauw University in Indiana, Steve will begin his news post on Nov. 1.
This includes serving on the president’s cabinet and he will be responsible for oversight of all fundraising and alumni engagement efforts to strengthen and expand the college’s support base.
He will manage a team of 33 employees who support the strategic advancement efforts of the college.
“Steve impressed me with his history of success as a fundraiser and his nuanced understanding of the fundraising process,” the president said.
“But more than that, his ability to build relationships and his genuine interest in Whitman and the broader Walla Walla community set him apart from other candidates. I look forward to the innovative strategies he will bring to Whitman in the coming years and to our work together.”
In the past 23 years, Steve has held various positions at DePauw, serving as the vice president past two years. He led the university through the final 19 months of a development campaign that totaled $383 million in gifts and new commitments.
Prior to 2017, his roles included positions in annual giving, major gifts, corporate and foundation relations, campaign management, and alumni engagement. Prior to 2002 he worked in admissions at DePauw and Ohio Wesleyan University.
“During my visit to Whitman, I was impressed by an exceptional academic tradition of talented faculty and students, the thoughtful and visionary leadership of President Murray and the Board of Trustees, strong cabinet and development and alumni relations teams, loyal alumni and friends, a vital commitment to student access and equity, decades of prudent financial management, and a beautiful campus and vibrant downtown at the doorstep to the Blue Mountains,” Steve said.
Whitman is building its national reputation for academic excellence with an endowment that exceeds $500 million. It has a “fiercelyloyal alumni, exceptional students and accomplished faculty and staff,” according to a release.
He was hired after a months-long, nationwide search. The search committee vetted and interviewed a diverse group of highly-qualified candidates. They looked for a candidate who is collaborative, forward-thinking and goal-oriented, with exceptionally strong communication and relationship-building skills, a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and creativity.
Steve has served on the board of directors of an Indiana shelter for women and families, the Putnam County Community Foundation and the Greencastle Chamber of Commerce and served on the City of Greencastle’s Commission on Sustainability.
He earned a master of public affairs from Indiana University and an undergraduate degree from DePauw.
He will move to Walla Walla with wife Cara, who also spent more than 20 years at DePauw in multiple roles including director of residence life, dean of students, first-year class dean, and, most recently, dean of experiential learning and executive director of the Hubbard Center for Student Engagement.