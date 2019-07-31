Moremi Initiative for Women’s Leadership in Africa chose former area resident Faith Nyakundi as a 2019 MILEAD fellow.
Faith graduated in 2017 from Whitman College and was the 2019 YWCA Leadership Luncheon speaker.
Faith is just one of 25 African women between the ages of 19-25 who were chosen for the highly competitive MILEAD fellowship out of 2,070 applicants.
The long-term leadership development program identifies, develops and promotes a new generation of young African female leaders.
It targets dynamic young women to develop transformational leadership skills needed to address critical issues facing women and girls across communities in Africa, according to a release.
The program equips Fellows with world-class knowledge, skills, values and networks they need to succeed as 21st-century women leaders.
The MILEAD Fellows will begin with a three-week intensive residential summer institute in Ghana and commit to implementing a community change project.
Along the way, Faith had the opportunity to visit family members in Kenya she hasn’t seen in six years as well as Akili Dada headquarters in Nairobi. Akili Dada, founded by 2001 Whitman College graduate Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg, invested in young Faith, sending her to Kenya’s best high school. The organization Zawadi Africa then sent her to study at Whitman.
Faith will return to the University of Washington this fall to continue work on her master’s degree in international studies.