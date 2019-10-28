Wow! The Which Witch Waitsburg benefit dinner sounds like great fun.
The Waitsburg Commercial Club invitation is for ladies, gents, witches and warlocks, ages 21 and older, to attend an evening of music with Kavin Kuykendall on acoustic guitar, a bit of shopping, magical spells and a fall feast from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday in Waitsburg Town Hall, 121 Main St.
The witchiest hat among hat wearers will win a prize.
Winter warming beef bourguignon stew, cornbread with honey, salad and apple pie plus entertainment will be $22 per person. A glass of bubbly is included; additional drinks and wine are available for purchase.
Tickets are available on eventbrite.com until noon Tuesday.
For more details, contact Waitsburg Commercial Club at 509-316-1488, waitsburgcc@icloud.com or waitsburgcc.org.
Local wins in wool sewing contest
Marissa McBride, a Walla Walla entrant in the District 7 Make It With Wool contest, won in the junior division during the Oct. 5 event in Colfax.
For her winning entry, Marissa sewed and wore a brown, green and blue plaid A-line style skirt with angled front pockets.
Fellow contestants Carmen Barkley and Jill Swannack from Lamont, Wash., also won in their divisions and the trio qualified to attend the state Make It With Wool contest set for Nov. 8-9 in conjunction with the Washington State Sheep Producers annual convention in Vancouver, Wash.
Helen Appel, assisted by Paula Baldree, has hosted the contest for the multi-county region in the state for 36 years, according to a release.
Judges for the District 7 contest were Carolina Silva, Manal Shaheen and Michael Damaso, from Washington State University.
For information about future Make It With Wool contests, contact Helen at 509-397-3253 or rhappel10@gmail.com.
AMVETS retire weathered flag
A brand new American flag is flying at the Walla Walla Public School District Office.
Its weathered predecessor was respectfully retired last week by AMVET volunteers Richard Bardsley, Sunnie Hedstrom and Arnil Hoffarth.
AMVET Auxiliary member Roberta Bardsley, Richard’s sister, sang the National Anthem and read “I Am the Flag.”
District office employees watched as the veterans raised the new Old Glory.