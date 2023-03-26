Decades before “This isn’t a good fit” came into the vernacular I discovered immediately that a job I had just started would not work.
It was a dilemma because I felt I’d made a commitment to the employer who hired me and expected to work at it for a while — perhaps a year or two.
At 17, I was attending Seattle Central Community College on Capitol Hill during winter and spring quarters.
I took Contemporary Problems, the one class I needed to graduate in June with the Roosevelt High School Class of 1972, and took other college courses as well.
I needed or at least wanted a job. I had worked summers from ages 13 through 20 as a counselor with children ages 6-9 in Seattle at a University District YMCA day camp program called the Wanderers.
Early in the morning counselors worked with the kids on a craft involving papier mache, tempera paints, construction paper and white paste, modeling clay or balsa wood.
Then we loaded our full-length yellow school bus with the rambunctious kids and made for the multitude of parks around Seattle, north to Everett, east into Issaquah and south to Olympia, along Lake Washington and Puget Sound.
The glory of summer, fresh air, sunshine, breezes off the water, relief under shade trees, fields in which to romp — there was much to see and do with our inquisitive, energetic young crew.
Mornings and afternoons we toured an unceasing variety of museums, and businesses such as the Rainier or Olympia breweries, Boeing, the Ace Toy Company, Pier 1 Imports, Ye Olde Curiosity Shop, the state capitol and campus, Frito-Lay, Doritos Co., et al.
We never hit the same place twice all summer long. Afternoons we included another park with a pool or lake where we could eat lunch and swim, then take another tour and beat the late afternoon traffic back to the Y near the University of Washington campus before parents arrived to pick up their offspring after working hours.
Time with the kids was a fun pastime, kept me busy and gave me a small paycheck.
So. A job while attending SCCC appealed as I looked toward becoming independent. The college got me employment at a nearby industrial laundry company.
It was such a bust I don’t remember its name.
Whatever I imagined, my first impression was dismal.
Walking over from campus on Broadway, a plain, bunker-like, concrete-walled building loomed. It was far worse inside.
Dingy. Surprisingly dusty and dirty for a company that sent trucks out to collect, launder and then return other businesses’ bar and bath towels, sheets and blankets, napkins and other cloth accoutrements.
Ancient, forlorn office furniture, gun metal gray filing cabinets and cumbersome adding machines and typewriters dated back to the 1930s or 1940s.
Whatever romantic notion I had about working in an office was shot. I felt overdressed in my clean, presentable early 1970s fashions.
I found myself in the deepest depths of hell, assigned the mind-numbing task of filing paper invoices — by company? By number? By date? I don’t remember.
That’s it. No intellectual stimulation, no variety, no hope of alternative options while surrounded by two-story high banks of clear glass window panes so grungy, the light of day barely made a dent.
I agonized about having accepted the work in the five days I gutted through, my fingertips dry from the dirty papers, my senses dulled.
I finally told the supervisor the job was better suited to a younger person, (although no matter their age, it would have been as bad for anyone trying to accomplish the task).
I had difficulty with anything that felt confrontational, yet was relieved to have made the decision to leave, act on it and move on.
