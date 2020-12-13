Walla Walla Choral Society is alive and singin' even when its members can't vocalize in a large group while COVID-19 grinds away.
Many of its members have kept the group viable despite the non-contact and quarantine, said WWCS board President Bob Schumacher and Secretary-Treasurer Chuck Templeton in a release.
"Although it has been nearly a year since we were able to meet, rehearse and perform in person, we have done the most we could to keep involved all who were interested, albeit on a virtual level, and we continue to do so today," they said.
Choral Society's Director G. Louis Hemenway meets singers for weekly Monday night rehearsals via Zoom, and on Dec. 3 added a for-fun Thursday night Zoom gathering just to connect the singing community.
The latter gives participants the chance to share when they've been up to and maybe read through some fun music. That activity will continue as long as people show up for it.
Although Monday night rehearsals are for registered singers, the Thursday night confab is for anyone interested in joining in. Contact Chuck at templeton@whitman.edu for details.
The group is looking to have involvement from old and new singers and supporters to participate, once again, at whatever level they're comfortable.
"Whether that is singing, supporting us financially or otherwise being in our corner as we move out of this pandemic environment doesn’t matter as all are important elements that make up our choral community." It is an open invitation to see what WWCS is doing, planning and hoping for in the near future.
"We see hope and encouragement for uniting our choral community in real time, singing and being sung to in live performances at live venues. Our next scheduled concert is in March. As G. promised last year, this concert will be the "Good Vibrations" '60s show, complete with costumes and special staging.
The late spring show in May will be "Choir in the Vines," which includes a performance of Dan Forrest’s "Requiem for the Living," with orchestra, among other American composers and pieces. This is the group's signature event for the year.
"We have a continuous 116-year legacy to protect and nurture, which will only happen if we have community members who feel strongly about preserving that legacy." For more details, see wwchoralsociety.