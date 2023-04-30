I found myself surrounded in my birth year by a bevy of girls named Linda. And Nancy. And Mary.
Babycenter.com also ranked Patty, Debby, Barbara and Susan as most popular that year. Out of the top 50, Ann ranked No. 44.
So, there I was, Elizabeth Ann. The combination of both names is pretty. But Ann, the boring, plain, monosyllabic Ann. Uff da.
I thought parents Libby and Donn chose my names because of Princess Elizabeth, who became queen of England in 1952 (and died in 2022), and perhaps for her daughter, Princess Royal Anne, born in 1950.
But, no. They chose Ann because it goes with Donn, dad’s formal name. He hated when people called him Donald. He didn’t even get a middle name from his parents, Mitchell Vaughn Charnley and Margery Alice Lindsay Charnley.
Mom was the third Frances in her family, following her grandmother and mother.
Frances derives from Francesca in Italian. From the Latin, Frances meaning French, or free one.
Her middle name was Elizabeth and all the way through college and into marriage she was called Libby until taking on Frances for formal purposes when she went to work.
I answered to Annie from infancy. I didn’t learn to spell Elizabeth until I was 9 because it never came up.
My parents didn’t know the meanings of the names they dubbed me. The original form of Anne, from the Hebrew “Hannah,” means gracious and merciful.
From the Hebrew for Elisheba, Elizabeth means God is my oath. I don’t think they knew there were Ann Charnleys milling about in the 1700s and 1800s, as Google searches yield. No matter.
No one would cooperate during that fleeting moment at age 8 when I asked to be called Betty, to emulate my awesome Aunt Betty. It just didn’t stick.
So I trucked through my school years as Ann or Annie. Dick and Marian Keller, my high school boyfriend (of five years) Bruce Herron’s parents, sweetly called me Annie Laurie and crooned bars from that eponymous Scottish love song.
As an adult, I took the E from Elizabeth and tacked it onto Anne for the formal spelling, because four letters is much more interesting to look at.
I infinitely prefer Annie. Anne, no matter how it’s spelled, makes me feel uncomfortably squidgy when I hear it. It’s short. Abrupt. No disrespect to all the Annes out there who love their name.
Then the instant I discovered I was expecting our first child, I ran down to Book & Game Co. and bought “The Best Baby Name Book in the Whole Wide World” to study up on name meanings and originations, intent on choosing Irish or Scottish Gaelic names for the child we were due to have.
Just inside the front cover has a little cartoon that read something like “Miss Smith’s Kindergarten Class,” with the students’ names beneath the children with the popular names “Jennifer, Jennifer, Jennifer, Michael, Jennifer, Michael, Michael” prevailing, row by row.
It shows how popular those names were in 1982.
The book also suggests considering whether baby’s chosen name will sound attractive, intelligent, athletic, nice or even have negative connotations.
Across all 50 states, ssa.gov reported most of the girls the year the book was printed are called Jennifer or Amanda and the boys are Matthew, Christopher or Michael.
Lots of intention went into the options we considered. We each drafted boys’ and girls’ names and jointly winnowed the list.
Caitlin Mackenzie won out for First Daughter. We liked that if anyone gave her a nickname we’d be OK with Cait or Caity.
Caitlin, the Irish form of Cathleen, means pure and Mackenzie means son of a wise leader.
Caitlin represents our joint Irish heritage and Mackenzie represents my Scots ties to the Lindsay Clan.
As much as I had hoped, we didn’t go with Lindsay, because there were too many “l” sounds in Caitlin Lindsay Charnley.
The struggle was real to come up with the next combination for Second Daughter because we felt we’d really reached the pinnacle the first go-round.
However, our quest to again find a meaningful, curated name with Celtic ties happily resulted in Kiernan Brenna Fournier.
The Irish Kiernan means son of a lord. Brenna, the feminine for Brendan, means raven, my spirit animal.
Fournier comes from the girls’ father’s Huguenot French ancestors who immigrated to the American South and fought against the north during the Civil War in the “War of Northern Aggression,” their family lore goes.
Fournier means firefighter in French, the person who kept the fires and became skilled at baking for French communal ovens as fewer people baked their own goods.
Caitlin and Kiernan’s Fournier great-great-grandparents came west by wagon train, reaching Walla Walla after the Civil War ended in 1865.
Somewhere after that, they had changed the spelling of their last name to Ferney because evidently Fern-yay was too difficult to wrap American pronunciation sensibilities around.
Kiernan is the last bearer of Fournier in her father’s family. Her granduncle Boy Ferney was most touched by the gesture and gave her French postage stamps with the image of a Fournier on them.
The 1947 issued stamp commemorates Jean Alfred Fournier (1832-1914), a French dermatologist who specialized in the study of venereal disease.
Not to go into the weeds, but Fournier’s main contribution to medical science was the study of congenital syphilis, which he described in 1883.
He stressed the importance of syphilis being the cause of degenerative diseases in many publications.
In 1901 he founded Société Française de Prophylaxie Sanitaire et Morale, an organization devoted to imparting knowledge to combat syphilis.
His name is associated with three medical terms, Wikipedia notes. Fournier’s gangrene: gangrene caused by infection of the scrotum and usually associated with diabetes (first described by a physician named Baurienne in 1764).
Fournier’s sign: scars on the mouth following the healing of lesions in congenital syphilis.
Fournier’s tibia: fusiform thickening and anterior bowing of the tibia in congenital syphilis.
We were careful to ensure the girls’ initials didn’t spell something embarrassing, a wise suggestion made by the author of the baby names book.
I spent decades as a writer and editor at the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin initially gathering and reporting births and baby names for publication from Walla Walla General Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Most name spellings were straightforward. However, I lost track of how many times I spoke by phone with new parents in their hospital rooms to check on the name spellings for their babes in arms because they were grossly misspelled or head-scratchingly confusing.
I’d ask what they named their child, repeat the spelling listed and pronounce it for them based on its current spelling.
Was that what they intended? In 99.9 percent of the cases, they said a horrified “no.”
Then I’d say, “the traditional spelling is X, would you prefer that?” “Oh, yes,” they’d respond. At that point I’d encourage them to ensure the birth certificate included the intended spelling.
Interestingly, there are parents who intentionally get creative with name spellings and spellcheck doesn’t like these: MicKenzi, Skarlytt, Dayved, Paizleigh, Lukiss, Jaeysin, Vyolitt, Alyzzabeth, Jaymez, Kalyb and Sabastchin.
At least they’re decipherable, but I’m not sure those going through life with such a moniker appreciate it because the name looks misspelled and the bearer has to continually spell it for others.
A realmom.com contributor named Caitlin posted, “It’s not the end of the world to have to correct your name every time people write it. You get used to it and you move on with your life.”
“But if you are naming a child, you might be interested in avoiding that inconvenience for them.
“Or perhaps you are on the fence about a name, and knowing that it often gets misspelled may steer you in a different direction.”
My favorite story about a name spelling happened when news releases came into the newspaper via U.S. mail.
So I told a source by phone to address the letter to me, care of the paper. “My name is Anne with an “E,” I said, always thinking about Lucy Maud Montgomery’s beloved classic story, “Anne of Green Gables.” So what arrives in the mail? A letter addressed to “Enn.”
I still laugh.
