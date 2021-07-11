When clustered around a bird feeder they're called a hover. As a group they become a charm. Hummingbirds by any other name would still be fascinating, endearing, adorable, entertaining. There are more than 300 species of the flying jewels worldwide.
I've sat statue-still near our feeder many times, delighted to hear little chirps as they hum around the plastic flowers like overgrown bumblebees.
One day recently, a haunting image on social media came into view of a helpless hummingbird cradled in a person's hands, unable to close its beak. It cannot retract its extended tongue because of fungal spores growing there or in its gullet.
This is attributed to drinking liquid that's not pure white sugar and water. The birds will die. A heartbreaking prospect and totally avoidable by choosing proper feed and committing to a diligent cleaning regimen.
Never use honey, brown sugar, molasses or artificial sweeteners, which have added ingredients detrimental to hummingbirds.
Their best source of nectar comes from native flowering plants. However, "supplementing with a well-tended sugar-water feeder can provide additional sustenance during nesting season and migration," the National Audubon Society reports.
Feeders help hummers when fewer blooming flowers are available nearby.
The NAS says the best ratio for feeders is a one to four solution of refined white sugar to tap water: ¼ cup of sugar in 1 cup of water. Bring the solution to a boil, then cool it before filling the feeder.
Larger batches of solution can be refrigerated, then brought to room temperature before refilling a feeder. Chemicals in red coloring can be harmful to the birds. The colorless solution of white refined sugar and water replicates clear, natural nectar.
But hummers are attracted to red and other brightly colored objects, which explains the time a girlfriend and I as teenagers got dive-bombed by hummingbirds as we laid on a deck in our hot-pink and green Hawaiian floral-print bikinis.
As I write in late June’s heat wave of 100-plus temperatures, the hot weather right now makes it imperative to empty and clean feeders twice per week, Audubon recommends. In cooler temperatures, once per week is fine.
When cleaning, hot tap water or a weak vinegar solution is OK to use, but avoid dish soaps because of harmful residue.
Check with Audubon to find out when hummingbirds are due in the area and put feeders out about a week ahead of that projected time. Feeders can stay out into early winter in case late migrants or out-of-range species show up. Always toss the leftover nectar when taking the feeder down to clean and store for winter.
To entice birds to the feeder, plant red and orange tubular flowers nearby, they’re favorites. Audubon provides a native plants database to see which types of native plants are best in this growing area.
Tempt the birds with petunia, fuchsia, geraniums, columbine, lupine, phlox, red hot poker and honeysuckle and trumpet creeper vines.
Bushes and shrubs that produce flowers for hummingbirds include rose of Sharon, lilac, elderberry, salmonberry and flowering currant.
The most common hummingbirds seen in Eastern Washington are the rufous and calliope, with an occasional black-chinned hummingbird. Once a pair of birds becomes established in the garden, its offspring will return every year. The big-eating hummingbirds are about the weight of a nickel.
And where do they go to winter? Depending on the species, they're drawn to various parts of Central and Southern Mexico.