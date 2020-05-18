Arminta Ann Murphy of Weston is among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.
Murphy earned a bachelor of science in business administration from the College of Business. May graduates are from 54 countries, 45 states and Puerto Rico and 250 Nebraska communities.
Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration can be viewed at commencement.unl.edu. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. May 2020 graduates will be able to download and share their digital diploma a feature new this year. Find out more at go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.