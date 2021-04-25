Weston-McEwen High School named its 2021 Hall of Fame inductees but because of coronavirus quarantine protocols a ceremony for the honorees will be determined at a later date.
Recipients are Karen Smith Albert, John Shafer, Casey Perkins and the 1996 McEwen football team.
The Hall of Fame recognizes graduates, athletic teams, coaches and faculty members of Athena High School, Weston High School, McEwen High School and Weston-McEwen High School who have achieved and demonstrated high levels of success in their post high school careers.
- Albert graduated in 1964 from McEwen High School. The lifelong Athena resident and husband Tim raised four children, all graduates of Weston-McEwen. While in high school Karen Albert was active in sports, student government, selected prom queen, was editor of the Highlander, the school newspaper, and was one of the original bagpipers at McEwen. She graduated from Oregon State University where she ran track and set a national quarter-mile record in 1966. She also competed on the OSU women’s crew team, and was selected homecoming princess. Named Athena Citizen of the Year 1998, she is active in Athena Christian Church, coached high school tennis for years, was a board member of the Athena Cemetery and served on the Homestead Youth Lodge Board.
- Shafer is a 1990 graduate of Weston-McEwen High School where he lettered in three sports. He competed on the Eastern Oregon University Alpine Ski team and earned a criminal justice degree from Boise State University. John and wife Amy moved to Athena where they raised their two sons. He was hired by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and rose to the rank of sergeant. He has served on numerous boards and committees in this position. He volunteered with many organizations, coached W-M tennis for eight years, including several district championship teams. He was a 4-H leader for nine years and served on the East Umatilla County Health District Board of Directors for 10 years. The citizens of Athena elected him to the Athena City Council where he served for 10 years, six of those years as mayor. He successfully ran for Umatilla County commissioner in 2018, and is active on local, state and national levels.
- Perkins graduated in 1997 from Weston-McEwen High School. He was an outstanding four-sport letterman at Weston-McEwen, earning 11 varsity letters while participating in football, basketball, baseball and tennis. He was starting quarterback on the 1996 team, which played for the state championship. For three seasons, Casey was chosen first-team all-conference quarterback and his senior year was selected as the first-team all-state quarterback. His quarterback skills helped lead the East Team to victory when he quarterbacked in the 1997 East-West Shrine All-Star game. East beat West 22-12. He graduated from the University of Idaho, and with wife Dr. Emily Perkins chose to return to Athena to raise their two boys. Casey farms with twin brother Randy and father Mark on their operation in the surrounding Athena/Weston communities. He is a coach in numerous youth sports and a part of the Weston-McEwen football coaching staff for more than six seasons.
- The 1996 W-M football team played Dayton for the 1996 2-A state championship in Portland’s Civic Stadium. No Weston-McEwen football team before or since has advanced that far. The TigerScots were coached by head coach Randy Waite, with assistants John Huntsman, Travis Zander, and Dean Bebb, with 41 young men listed on the roster. The team was undefeated in preseason and league play. They kept their record intact, advancing to the championship game undefeated at 12-0. It was a battle of undefeateds with Dayton ending its season with a 13-0 record. "This Weston-McEwen football team, with a 12-1 record is arguably one of the best squads to ever wear the red and black," said W-M principal Rob Shell.