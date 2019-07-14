While in his senior year at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., Walla Walla native Nathan “Nate” Brewer and two other students worked on a small-arms improvement project for West Point’s mechanical engineering department as Team WSPR. A subsequent competition in which they entered their work garnered the trio fourth-place honors.
Through the Weapon Suppression and Performance Research project, Nathan and teammates developed a suppressor for the M249 light machine gun and furthered the Army’s knowledge of suppressed automatic fire.
“This is important technology because suppressors raise soldiers’ survivability. Quieting a machine gun lowers the risk of detection by enemies, improves communication with the machine gun team and aids soldiers in maintaining their hearing.
“Hearing loss and tinnitus are consistently the most diagnosed injuries in veterans; the department of defense has spent billions of dollars treating millions of veterans, and those numbers have been on the rise,” Nate emailed his mother, Tanya Groom of Walla Walla.
Following two semesters of design, development and construction, Nate said, the WSPR team successfully reduced the noise level of each fired shot from 160dB to 140dB — “a significant difference due to the logarithmic nature of the decibel scale. The team also increased heat dissipation from the suppressor to prevent overheating damage, necessary because most suppressors in production cannot withstand automatic fire and can melt off the barrel during a firefight.”
They also improved the accuracy of the weapon system, which “increases soldier lethality because it allows soldiers to put more rounds on target.”
The team attended the Soldier Design Competition at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology this spring where a handful of West Point and MIT teams presented their soldier-related projects to a panel of judges who range in experience from general officers to industry professionals, Nate said.
Each team passed two preliminary competitions to reach the final stage and were ultimately selected out of dozens of other projects to represent their institutions, Nate said.
After a live presentation, question-and-answer period and poster session, the panel of judges voted Team WSPR to fourth place.
Maj. Samuel Greulich, an assistant professor in the department of civil and mechanical engineering at the Academy, said in a letter that Nate earned an A-plus in his mechanical system design course.
“As leader of team WSPR, Nate was ultimately responsible for the success or failure of the project, and he took to this task admirably, he wrote in a letter to Tanya.
The WSPR trio also earned “crowd choice” honors out of all the civil and mechanical engineering capstone projects in the department when they gave “an excellent brief” during the annual Projects Day event, the professor wrote.
“You can be extremely proud of Nate and his outstanding accomplishment in this very demanding and technically challenging course,” the professor said in the letter.
Nate graduated May 25 from the Academy, earning a mechanical engineering degree. Commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, his first post will be with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas.
Before graduating in 2015 from Walla Walla High School, Nate served as Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Blue Devils Battalion rifle team captain.
Nate is also the son of Bert Brewer of Walla Walla.