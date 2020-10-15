Much to nonagenerian Bettye Fisher’s dismay, her custom-decorated walker disappeared out of her driveway on Sept. 22 near Palouse and Juniper streets.
The best news? The mobility device emblazoned with a pink fleur-de-lis decal on the seat and Bettye’s name made it home on Friday.
A good Samaritan, who said the walker was bought at a yard sale, returned it to Bettye who is in hospice care with congestive heart failure.
The walker had special significance as it belonged to the 91-year-old’s late husband, according to a story Sunday on KEPR. They were married 67 years before Murray Fisher died at 96 on Dec. 2, 2017.
The Fishers built many memories on their walks together, Bettye with the walker and Murray aboard a Segway.
“The reality is she’s at the end of her life and to have this be able to happen and have such a good outcome before she’s gone just means so much. It means so much to everybody in our family that grandma got to have her happy ending,” said daughter Karen Fisher-Alaniz.
Karen told Action News, “She was still really sad about it but had just kind of accepted that it wasn’t going to be returned and so when it was returned my faith is completely restored. So it just restored her faith in humanity and that things, you know, prayers are answered and that things, good things, still happen.”
“My mom is the most kind and positive person that you will ever meet. She’s honestly amazing. She has lived with me for about 2½ years and the times that she’s actually asked me for anything I could count on one hand,” Karen told KEPR.
Karen is a local author of note for her engrossing 2011 book about father Murray’s World War II experiences in “Breaking the Code: A Father’s Secret, a Daughter’s Journey and the Question That Changed Everything.”