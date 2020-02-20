Another group of area residents has joined the movement to become a cohesive micro community with the first meeting of the Washington Street Neighborhood Association Feb. 8 at Pioneer Park Garden Center.
The city of Walla Walla introduced the new Neighborhood Engagement Program in October to build stronger, happier, healthier, safer neighborhoods, according to a flyer.
The program helps engage neighbors in key community issues, provides funding for small neighborhood improvement projects and offers resources to pursue such specific undertakings as neighborhood newsletters or traffic-calming programs.
Participating neighbor Laurie Manahan, who attended and hosted the first meeting with husband Marty Manahan and city Neighborhood Engagement Coordinator Cameron Conner, said the association covers all five blocks of Washington Street, from Park Street by the YMCA to Division Street, which abuts Pioneer Park. Altogether six adults and a child came to generate ideas.
Vicki Ruley, crime prevention coordinator with the Walla Walla Police Department, spoke to the group about safety issues. One item they acted on right away, Laurie said, involved having every neighbor leave their front porch lights on every night, which makes streets safer and better illuminated.
County Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee spoke about emergency preparedness.
They discussed holding a late spring or summer block party, where part of the street would be roped off for the event. While enjoying cupcakes, muffins and other things to nosh on during the meeting, they decided to gather again at 10:30 p.m. March 7 at the Garden Center. “We should round up more people, send out meeting reminders,” Laurie said.
She organized a packet of information for fellow neighbors placed in a file folder, such as newspaper articles on the program, an invitation and a list of community ideas.
Much good can come from such togetherness. The U-B reported Walla Walla neighbors have succeeded in paving back alleys, held neighborhood garage sales, installed wheelchair ramps for residents in need and formed community-watch programs.
Residents around North Main Street led neighborhood tree-planting events and alley cleanups. Others on University Street host a popular annual block party potluck.
Some neighbors keep an eye on the street and watch to ensure kids stay safe, Cameron said in an Oct. 6 guest column in the U-B. “They can be the best first responders in times of crisis, or simply a friendly face to wave to after a long day. Good or bad, it is undeniable that the relationships we have with our neighbors matter.”
A wealth of information about the program is online at the city’s website: ubne.ws/37qK6oY.