The inaugural issue of the Washington Street Neighborhood e-newsletter came out recently and greeted readers with a cheery photo of balloons floating above the city.
Laurie Manahan, volunteer and block captain, wrote the communique as part of the Washington Street Neighborhood Project.
The group had been steaming full speed ahead, until neighborhood engagement activities were halted in March because of the coronavirus.
"We searched for ways we could keep in touch and build our organization that would work alongside the pandemic and its rules of behavior," Laurie wrote. Several neighbors in the group and Cameron Conner, city of Walla Walla project coordinator, came up with the very first newsletter on Sept. 1.
The aim is to keep neighbors in the group in touch while they can't otherwise gather. Several neighbors helped with editing, Laurie noted. Nancy Monacelli wrote the Spotlight, Cameron formatted the missive and Clayton emailed it. They hope to have neighbors provide feedback, suggest topics of interest and help write and edit.
A directory lists helpful contact info, from national and local to nonprofits, health, education and entertainment resources.
The newsletter focused on the issue of child care, which impacts many members on Washington Street. Each month another topic of interest, chosen by consensus of members, will be offered.
In the Neighborhood Spotlight, Nancy weighed in on Mama Monacelli's candies and snacks.
There's an update on a sewer main replacement project and what to expect, such as dust, noise, rough roadways and inability to access some driveways. The results are the sewer system will be replaced on Washington Street, the street will be resurfaced and bumps and holes repaired.
For more details, contact Laurie at lauriemanahan@charter.net.