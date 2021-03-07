Doug Saturno first met Pioneer Junior High School librarian Elsie Ida Tillotson German when he was 12 and in his first year there.
Many years have passed since they forged a fast friendship. Elsie died in the early afternoon of Feb. 24, 2021, at her Walla Walla home. She was 109.
“We became acquainted because of a mutual love for antiques,” Doug said. “Our adventures included going to auction and antique shops. This was a plus for me as I was too young to drive.”
Through that shared interest, he came to know about a group of women who were knowledgeable about antiques. Longevity seems to be a common thread between Elsie at the others. Mary Rogers lived on Birch Street and had the largest glass fairy lamp collection in the United States, Doug said. Book collector and dealer Harriett Robinson lived to 101. Violet Wells, whose specialty was art glass, lived to 105.
“There is a pattern here. I hope it rubbed off with age,” he said.
Living into one’s 100s is a feat, for sure. The U.S. Census Special Report on Centenarians in 2010 noted “there were 53,364 centenarians in the United States or 1.73 per 10,000 people in the total population.”
Elsie’s son Alan German, of Newport Beach, California, said her passion for antiques was overwhelming and drew her to antique stores in Canada, all over the U.S. and Europe.
Elsie was born Oct. 8, 1911, in the Milton area of Oregon. She graduated from high school in Milton-Freewater in 1929, the year the Great Depression began, with a dream to become a writer at Time magazine. Instead, she attended Eastern Oregon University in La Grande for two years and then taught at Ferndale, where she had attended grade school.
She and her husband, Ward German, met at a program for teens run by her uncle at Ingle Chapel Church near Stateline. She told her son that once she met Ward, he was her one and only sweetheart, there would never be another.
Ward ran the shop at a Chevrolet Cadillac dealership and later became a salesman there after they moved to Walla Walla in 1949. They lived on a ranch they ran north of the Washington State Penitentiary.
She taught at Davis and later at Sharpstein Elementary and completed her bachelor’s degree over four summers at Western Washington University in Bellingham. She later earned a master’s in librarianship from the University of Oregon in Eugene.
Doug, who maintained his connection with Elsie for nearly 60 years, said, “We continued our friendship, which was a true connection, and spent many years enjoying topics of our lives and family and our collections,” he said. “One could say she was a strong-willed woman, a true friend.”
“Her mother told her, ‘You have to have gumption — a fire in the belly — so to speak,’” Alan recalled, and Elsie appeared to live this way, all cylinders fueled by spirited initiative and resourcefulness.
Elsie and Ward had another son, William “Bill,” who died in 2012. The Germans traveled extensively in her early retirement years.
She created detailed needlepoint pieces and crochet work, Doug said. Developing macular degeneration didn’t deter her passion for reading — she gravitated to books on tape.
“She could solve any crossword puzzle when I couldn’t answer one question,” Alan said.
She was a proud member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, which means an ancestor came to live in an American Colony before 1776 and rendered services during the Colonial Period.
Elsie was the eldest member of First Congregational Church in Walla Walla, established in 1864.
“She grew up in the church when some of its founding members were alive — she has been a part of the church for two-thirds of its existence,” emailed the Rev. Nathaniel Mahlberg.
“Her character was exemplified by good humor, a positive attitude, and, as you can imagine, toughness. Many folks around town fondly remember her as their elementary and middle school teacher,” the pastor said.
“I thank God for the life of the extraordinary Mrs. German. She has well earned her rest in God’s eternal embrace.”
It’s remarkable what historical events the centenarian witnessed as a citizen of the world: two global pandemics, 21 presidential administrations, two World Wars, atomic bombs, flight and the space age, the development of radio, television, computers and mobile smartphones and advancements in medicine and science.
Elsie celebrated her seventh birthday just one month before she heard church bells ringing out the joyful news that the armistice had been signed on Nov. 11, 1918.
“It meant the war was over, and her uncle would be coming home,” said Dorothy Knudson, who heard the tale while visiting Elsie many years later on a Veterans Day.
“She intended to let her mother and other relatives know he’d be coming home and was a bit miffed that they already knew. But the news was just too good to stay angry,” Dorothy said.
In the year of Elsie’s birth, onthisday.com reported among other events that Norwegian Roald Amundsen’s South Pole expedition landed on the Ross Ice Shelf; the first International Women’s Day saw more than 1 million women and men attend rallies in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland to talk about women’s right to vote and hold public office, the right to work and vocational training and an end to discrimination on the job; and 145 died in the infamous Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
A great-grandmother, Elsie lived at home with an assistant to help with daily needs.
Alan’s mom “was always good at getting to know people. Her sense of humor and laughter resonated where ever she was,” he said. “I pray she and dad are reunited and having fun together.”
Arrangements are through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.