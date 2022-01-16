AAUW book sale July 4

The Walla Walla branch of American Association of University Women organizes book sales each year, like this sale at Pioneer Park during 2021's Fourth of July in the Park, to raise money for grants and scholarships that support women.

The Walla Walla branch of American Association of University Women is accepting applications for education-related mini-grants for 2022, said member Linda Brown in a release.

The grants are awarded to community projects that address the AAUW mission statement: advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research, Brown said.

Past grant recipients have included school libraries, teacher training, after-school program projects, school science equipment and resources for advocates of foster children.

Information and applications for community mini-grants are online at aauwwallawalla.org/grants. The submission deadline is April 15.

