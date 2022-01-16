The Walla Walla branch of American Association of University Women is accepting applications for education-related mini-grants for 2022, said member Linda Brown in a release.
The grants are awarded to community projects that address the AAUW mission statement: advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research, Brown said.
Past grant recipients have included school libraries, teacher training, after-school program projects, school science equipment and resources for advocates of foster children.
Information and applications for community mini-grants are online at aauwwallawalla.org/grants. The submission deadline is April 15.
