Novelist and playwright Sir Edward George Bulwer-Lytton is responsible in 1839 for writing the famous phrase, "The pen is mightier than the sword."
Peanuts comic strip character Snoopy often starts a story on the typewriter atop his dog house with the classic line attributed to Bulwer-Lytton, "It was a dark and stormy night ..."
The worse the writing the better, it seems. A competition chooses winners for the most intentionally atrocious opening lines, and our own Janie Doohan of Walla Walla won the "purple prose" category in the 39th annual Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest.
Her submission is — and brace yourselves — "She had a deep, throaty laugh, like a sound a dog makes right before it throws up."
The BLFC came into being at San Jose State University in 1982. Its website sports a motto of sorts, "where www means wretched writers welcome."
The competition honors Bulwer-Lytton, whose 1830 novel "Paul Clifford" begins with “It was a dark and stormy night.” In his lifetime, his bio states, he was more heavily read than contemporary author Charles Dickens.
In his honor, thousands of writers take up the gauntlet and enter their worst attempts at a lead sentence. And every summer a "panel of undistinguished judges" gathers to pick the winners and dishonorable mentions for such categories as "purple prose" and "vile puns."
A member of the SJSU English Department, then Professor Scott Rice originated the contest 39 years ago.
"We have one grand prize winner and then different categories like children's lit., detective/crime, historical novels, purple prose, romance, etc.," Rice said in an email. The results are a worthy read at bulwer-lytton.com where entrants are greeted as "noble Bulweriers."
The grand prize winner is given a pittance, Rice said. "In keeping with the bignitude of the contest," the cash prize is $250. "The other winners will have to content themselves with being household names and arousing the awe of friends and neighbors," he said.
The contest went public in 1983. Upon its debut, the contest received media attention from major newspapers in England, Canada and the UK, Time Magazine, the Smithsonian, the BBC, major American TV networks and several times in the U-B.
"That first year, I was also interviewed by over a hundred radio and TV stations here and abroad, including the BBC and Radio Blue Danube in Vienna. I even had a full-page picture of myself in People magazine," Rice emailed.
Now principally "a creature of the internet" as Rice says, the contest annually receives thousands of entrants worldwide. The 2021 grand prize winner is from Auckland, New Zealand, and one category winner is from Paris.
Rice, 80, calls himself the competition's Grand Panjandrum, which Oxford Languages defines as "a person who has or claims to have a great deal of authority or influence."
"But I would not say that I run the contest. The contest runs me. The entries pour in every day, and I download the promising ones. I will keep going as long as the interest continues," Rice said.
Stories such as this often take a remarkable turn, and Rice made that happen with some background about his ties to this area and Eastern Washington.
He and wife, Mary Beth Tode Rice, a Clarkston High School Bantam Class of '61, was born two years after Scott in St. Joseph's Hospital in Nez Perce County. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep and Gonzaga University in Spokane.
Old Doc Braddock delivered both of the Lewiston natives. "Besides delivering half the people in the Lewis-Clark Valley, he was famous for having shot a circus elephant that had gone berserk. Turns out Braddock was a big game hunter," Scott Rice quipped.
After the couple married, they left Lewiston for California by way of Walla Walla, spending the first night of their honeymoon here, and have returned to the Valley over the years.
"We were back to Walla Walla a few years ago on our way to Lewiston, Scott Rice said. They stopped at a "lovely" local winery, "something we, as Californians, like to do — we have toured wineries in places like France, Chile, New Zealand, Serbia, Croatia, Romania and Mexico."
He said his Aunt Anna Burchett's "homemade bread opened my eyes to the fraudulence of Wonder and Holsum bread." When I asked after his aunt, a Dayton resident, he said she "was born in the 1870s, so I doubt that she is still breathing. She wore the pants in the family and bossed around her husband, Bert, but store-bought bread wasn't good enough for him.
"I and my great-grandmother Rose visited her once when Anna had newly baked loaves cooling on the kitchen counter. She cut us some slices of warm bread and gave us some hand-churned butter to spread on it. It was heavenly.
"If someone ever started complaining about politics, she would ask if they had voted and if they said no, she would tell them to shut up. As for Rose, she had lived in Turner, Washington, (a tiny settlement northeast of Dayton on Whetstone Road) where her older son, Wayne, had married a granddaughter of Ben Turner, owner of a large wheat farm. After his death, she moved to Clarkston and later married Christopher Columbus Brand who ran the Lone Star Dairy for many years.
"I visited Turner several times to see the grave of my maternal grandmother, Gladys Turner, that was in the small cemetery there. When I went back a second time, a farmer had knocked down the fence and plowed the graveyard under to raise a few more square yards of wheat."
Scott Rice retired in 2014. A website post notes: "The contest continues to be a labor of love (for Rice). He collects entries all the livelong year, and other than the panel of undistinguished judges (who chime in each July), the only other member of Team BLFC is his daughter EJ, who maintains the website (poorly) in her spare time."
EJ, Scott notes, is short for Elizabeth Jane, Michael Henchard's daughter in Thomas Hardy's "The Mayor of Casterbridge." "Everything in my family is connected to something else."