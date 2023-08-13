Walla Walla’s population will swell by 17 when Charlotte Wright Wood’s nieces and nephews arrive to celebrate their aunt's centenarian milestone on Aug. 27.
“We cousins have had several family reunions and really enjoy each other,” said niece Peggy Moody of Belleville, Arkansas. “They are looking forward to learning more about our Wright family history together.”
Charlotte’s son, David Demaris, will host the gathering where the clan’s wry humor is expected to abound, said Moody.
Family are due here from Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Hawaii, Utah, Oregon and Bellingham, Wash.
Charlotte “is really amazed that so many nieces and nephews are coming to see her,” Moody said.
“We are very excited to see each other. My uncle Paul, aunt Martie and aunt Ruth all had children the same years, then two years later and then two years later. So we have same-age cohorts of cousins and really like each other,” Moody said.
The eldest of seven children, Charlotte and two siblings survive. Unable to join in the birthday celebration are her spirited, inspiring brother and sister, Paul Wright, 97, a World War II Navy veteran who witnessed atomic bomb testing in the South Pacific, and Dr. Ruth Wright Wilcox, 98, a retired pediatrician. They were preceded in death by sisters Mary Wright Greene, Martha “Martie” Wright and Naomi Wright Moody and brother Raymond Wright Jr.
“Charlotte is a lively woman and an inspiration to me,” Moody said. “I feel most like her despite the 30-year difference. The cousins who are coming don't know her like I do,” she said.
That’s because Moody and her mother Naomi lived together with Charlotte in Hawaii for many years.
Charlotte Wright was born Aug. 27, 1924, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Raymond and Pearl Wright.
She did everything herself after leaving home at 16, Moody said. Work helped her independence. She studied business at Pasadena College, now Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California.
“Charlotte feels she always had to be the best — competitive,” Moody said.
She worked in business-related enterprises until retirement in 1984.
She volunteered as a mail clerk at her senior housing in Mesa, Arizona, until two years ago when she moved to Walla Walla to live near family at Quail Run Retirement Community.
When she left that job in her mid-90s, she said, “I didn’t know I was old,” Moody said.
She raised her family in Walla Walla and was preceded in death by husbands Edwin Demaris and later Glenn Wood, with whom she lived in Arizona.
She took voice lessons as a child and pursued singing with the East Valley Chorale in Mesa, Arizona.
“Her biggest regret was not being able to dance because her religious upbringing didn’t allow it,” Moody said.
She attends the Church of the Masters online from Mesa, reads and keeps up with family on Facebook.
A world traveler who saw every continent except Africa and Antarctica, she said Hawaii is most special because she loved to go barefoot. Traveling companions included sisters Mary, Naomi and Martie.
Anyone who’s lived an entire century is ensured to have witnessed monumental historical events.
Most memorable for Charlotte is the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in her 17th year on Dec. 7, 1941. In her fifth year the stock market crashed in 1929; President Franklin Delano Roosevelt began his fireside chats in 1933 during the Great Depression; the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki occurred in 1945; the McCarthy Hearings by the House Un-American Activities Committee, driven by U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, started in 1954; the 1960s loomed large with the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968, and Bobby Kennedy on June 5, 1968; the Watergate scandal from 1972–74 and resulting resignation of President Richard Nixon on Aug. 9, 1974; the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania countryside; and the COVID-19 global pandemic that in early 2020 resulted in more than two years of preventive lockdowns, social distancing, mask wearing and vaccine passports.
Her family includes sons David and Mike Demaris of Walla Walla; daughter Kate Dantant of France; her brother and sister; many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 20 or so great-great-grandchildren. Charlotte’s eldest son, Steve Demaris, died in a car accident right before college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.