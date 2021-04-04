“The essence of life is to serve others and do good,” sage words of ancient Greek philospher Aristotle, born 384 B.C., that could have come directly from Margaret Roser.
The Walla Walla octogenarian has lived a life of service since she first began volunteer work here 55 years ago.
“You work with such interesting people — reaching out to serve others and do things for others is very important,” she said.
Those most likely to volunteer their time are between the ages of 35 and 54, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Roser was about 31 when she joined the St. Mary Hospital Auxiliary in fall 1965 after she and husband Dr. Don Roser moved to Walla Walla. He joined fellow OB-GYN physician Robert Beck in his practice and they later established Walla Walla Women’s Clinic.
The Rosers married on June 11, 1957, after graduating from Washington State University in 1953. She supported their family by teaching during his medical internship in Cleveland for a year, his three-year stint as a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Medical Corps in Bethesda, Maryland, and Oakland, California, and back in Cleveland for four years where he completed his OB-GYN residency.
The Rosers came to town with two daughters in tow, Lynn Bradway, now of Phoenix, Arizona, and Lori Gallagher of Reno, Nevada. Son Dr. Steve Roser, now of Boise, Idaho, was born in spring 1966.
“I was a homemaker at a time when many women did not work away from home. Volunteering was always of interest to me,” she said. “The chance to do both worked out perfectly.
“When we moved to Walla Walla, I had the opportunity to stay home with kids and have time to volunteer.”
Through the years she served as a Girl Scout leader and volunteered in schools, mostly in libraries during the day.
She’s also contributed countless volunteer hours with Walla Walla Presbyterian Church.
“When I think of Margaret, I think of the passage of scripture that says do everything as unto the Lord,” said the Rev. Albert Gillin, her pastor.
“Margaret is a tireless worker who will do any job excellently regardless of its difficulty or desirability,” he said. “I have seen her clean grout with a toothbrush, disinfect toilets and scrub floors all when no one was looking. Margaret embodies what it means to be a servant leader. She loves serving others never wanting any credit or recognition. Margaret sees a need before anyone else does, rolls up her sleeves and meets that need. No job is below her and she works vigorously and always with a smile in her face.”
Her first project with the hospital auxiliary was as rummage sale co-chair with a friend.
“I got my feet wet right away,” Roser said. “We raised funds to buy needed equipment for the hospital. They gave us a choice of several things they needed in different departments and an auxiliary committee chose what to raise funds for — the nursery or wherever things were needed.”
In that half century, she’s witnessed many changes at the medical center.
“St. Mary went from being a small hospital to a business,” she said. “Catholic sisters ran the hospital at that time, then as they retired it merged with a larger organization.”
Over the decades Roser served on auxiliary committees, mostly that raised funds for hospital needs, and twice as president, from 1971-73 and again in 1988.
“Sister Xavier thought a gift shop would be a good idea,” she said.
It started with a cart carrying items for patients.
“We took a cart to different floors,” Roser said. “We’d go into patients’ rooms. People stayed longer back then and we had toothpaste, magazines and a few gift items. It was a way to say hello to people and give them the opportunity to purchase items they hadn’t brought with them.”
The gift shop came along later. The auxiliary was all-volunteer in earlier days, she said. As the hospital got bigger and time passed it became difficult to find volunteers.
“Women in careers didn’t want to then volunteer,” she said. “There wasn’t the same loyalty. The focus changed. It was difficult to keep activities moving along. Then the hospital decided to budget for a hired volunteer coordinator, someone in charge to find volunteers for the cancer center and other areas. Trying to keep that alive in the community is important.”
She worked at the gift shop for many years, taking the 4-6 p.m. Tuesday shift. They had full capacity volunteer shifts from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. six days per week. With fewer volunteers the gift shop hours had to be reduced — “a sign of the times” — she said.
Then, when the coronavirus quarantine rolled around in March 2020, it was a real game-changer for volunteers who couldn’t come in to work.
“There was no gift shop as everything closed down,” she said. “Volunteers couldn’t come. It was extremely unique. There were opportunities to do short-term tasks such as mailings, but hospital work was a real challenge. But it’s slowly coming back and a lot of volunteers can function in departments they are interested in.”
“The auxiliary was an all-women’s group to start with and men have been a great addition for a number of years. Really dedicated men. It’s really healthy to see them giving their time. It’s a real addition,” she said.
Getting officers for the service league became problematic because of a volunteer shortage.
“Instead of officers now it’s more a board with responsibilities, and it’s more difficult to have meetings in this day and age,” Roser said. “The structure has changed, another sign of the times.”
She served full time until her husband retired in 1993, then decided she wanted more freedom. As a substitute she fills in for others in the gift shop and is glad to assist with other undertakings.
“It’s easier to help on short-term, special projects, such as sending out a mailing or filling baskets,” she said.
Margaret and Don were married 63 years until his death at age 89 on March 14, 2021.
“The Service League is good and I enjoy volunteering: 55 years doesn’t impress me. It’s worthwhile and it’s given me the opportunity to serve others and work with very dedicated people,” she said.
“Margaret has been very generous with her time during COVID and has worked on several special projects from home and at the hospital,” Volunteer Services Coordinator Patti Lennartson said. “Margaret has a wealth of information and experience and is a valued member of our caregiver team.”
Another benefit to add to working for the greater good? Volunteerhub.com reports that “volunteerism improves health by strengthening the body, improving mood and lessening stress in participants.”