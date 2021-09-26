Walla Wallan Ned Morris has been honored with the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for his extraordinary service to international disaster relief charity ShelterBox in 2020. He also received the honor in 2018 and 2019.
A Shelterbox Ambassador, Morris received the Bronze award for selflessly donating more than 100 hours of his time to support families with the emergency shelter and supplies they need to survive after losing their homes to disaster or conflict.
"Committed to raising awareness and funding to shelter more families, Morris found new and innovative ways to continue his volunteer work amid lockdown. His passion and dedication have enabled ShelterBox to respond to disasters and conflict and transform lives around the world," a news release said.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a special recognition presented on behalf of President Joe Biden.
The award is part of a national recognition program created in 2003 through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation for individuals of all ages who contribute a significant amount of time to volunteer activities.
Since 2000, ShelterBox has provided shelter, warmth and dignity following more than 300 disasters in nearly 100 countries.
In April 2021, ShelterBox surpassed providing support to two million people since its start in 2000.
Each green ShelterBox contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting and other tools for survival.
The organization was nominated for a distinguished Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 and 2019. ShelterBox USA is based in Santa Barbara, California. ShelterBox is an official Project Partner of Rotary International. To volunteer, fundraise, or make a donation, visit shelterboxusa.org or call 805-608-2400.
