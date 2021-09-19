Kudos have rolled in for the Walla Walla YMCA, just recognized as a winner in the American Red Cross Pump It Up Challenge, said Y CEO Karen Hedine.
The challenge recognizes high-achieving blood drive sponsors who have grown the number of blood donations collected in their community to help hospital patients in need.
The Y has helped collect Red Cross blood donations for patients in need by sponsoring monthly drives, Hedine said.
"The Y has already achieved the honored distinction of being a Premier Blood Partner with the Red Cross," she said.
“Giving blood is a simple act of generosity that can truly make a lifesaving difference. Over the last year, we have received an outpouring of support from the community at our blood drives, and our goal is to make each drive a success for patients in our community who are counting on us."
The Red Cross said the need for blood is unceasing: every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion.
Members of the Walla Walla Valley community are invited to make a difference by donating blood at an upcoming American Red Cross drive.
In addition to the Y, there are other locations, times and dates to donate blood in the Walla Walla area. To schedule an appointment, see ubne.ws/redcross. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Y in Walla Walla was founded in 1886. It strives to provide a community where everyone, especially the young, are encouraged to develop to their fullest potential in spirit, mind and body. The Y emphasizes inclusivity, diversity and equity in all that it offers. To learn more visit wwymca.org.
