The fifth annual Walla Walla Wine Walk Committee, Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless and Walla Walla Team Univera Serve First are partnering to raise funds that will benefit the Exit Homelessness program.
The Walla Walla Wine Weekend events in mid-September are for those ages 21 and older.
A gala dinner and auction will be from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 13 at Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla, 550 W. Rose St.
Live and silent “experiences,” and a Wall of Wine will be available for bid. Among the items are a week in the south of France, a Telluride, Colo., ski get away and a Burger Mania experience. Featured auction items will appear on Facebook at Walla Walla Wine Weekend, ubne.ws/31ZPGMY.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless. In 2018 the Wine Walk Committee raised $30,000 for a mobile shower for use by those staying at the Alliance’s Sleeping Center.
Tickets are $50 for dinner may be purchased at eventbrite.com before the Sept. 9 deadline.
The Walla Walla Wine Walk will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at 25 downtown wineries that will waive tasting fees to participants. The $30 registration for the Wine Walk can be done through eventbrite.com or at Plumb Cellars Tasting Room, 39 E. Main St., starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.
Participants receive a glass and identifying wristband to wear during their tastings. Information is also online at wwwinewalk.com/.
Donations to the Alliance will also be accepted. Find out more about the Alliance at wwallianceforthehomeless.com.