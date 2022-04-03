When community cheerleader Shirley Ruble took up a cause, she put heart and soul into it.

She was passionate about seeing each project through to fruition, from restoring a rusty old fountain to donating socks to homeless children and drafting local history.

The dear lady who adopted the community as her own in her retirement years embraced life to the fullest despite her failing heart. She died on Jan. 3, 2022. Friends and family gathered for a memorial service on March 19 at Pioneer United Methodist Church. Read her obituary at bit.ly/3iuMvqQ.

The daughter of William Wesley and Dora Frances Cox, Ruble grew up in Edison, Washington, north of Seattle. Babysitting, picking berries and working in the cannery convinced her a college education would be her ticket to the greater world.

Her family said in her obituary that her acceptance into Whitman College was a proud achievement. Because of a lifetime of accomplishments, her alma mater awarded her its Alumna of Merit Award.

She taught in several universities, was a confidential secretary for the administration at Seattle University and worked in the city of Seattle law department.

She authored six books, many articles, poems and a textbook, plus a history of the Odd Fellows Home here.

Her inquisitive, adventuresome nature took her to 48 countries on five continents. She introduced U.S. laws to Communist governments through travels with the U.S. State Department.

She witnessed the 1989 protests and massacre with her video camera at Tiananmen Square. She saw the dissolution of the Soviet Union while in Moscow in 1991. Because of the Sept. 11, 2001, air attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., she couldn’t board a flight home from Australia and stayed on as a guest of the government for a few days.

Other key moments included being in Egypt in 2006 when the first tomb since Tutankhamun’s was discovered in the Valley of the Kings. She visited Yellowstone and Grand Tetons National parks in 2012 when a heavy snowfall stranded 160 visitors at the Signal Mountain Lodge. Rangers on snowmobiles came to the rescue.

Sister Phyllis Johnson and family convinced her to move to Walla Walla, where she became active in Narcissa Rebekah Lodge 2 and happily settled at the Odd Fellows Home.

An energetic woman with a ready smile, Ruble wrote the lodge’s newsletter, served as chaplain, wrote the history “Washington Odd Fellows Home, 1897 to the Present,” volunteered in the Courtyard Gift shop, and joined in activities ranging from parties, socials, book clubs and bocce ball.

She was active in the lodge’s Socks in a Box drive that one year collected 1,209 pairs and funds for 215 area homeless students.

A point of pride and personal family history lay in her ambition to see Pioneer Park’s wedding fountain restored. She worked with the city Parks & Rec Department and sought state funding to accomplish that goal in 2020.

The Ruble parents were photographed by the fountain in 1931 and started their family after marrying in 1934. Cut to 2018 when the fountain’s system gasped along, was costly and inefficient. Ruble stepped in to see it refurbished. The cost to repair, sandblast and paint it and adapt a new operating system ran to about $25,000.

Eight years her junior, Shirley’s brother Jim Ruble remembers that she helped him through college, “proofreading my major papers and occasionally sending me spending money. She edited and typed my first history book, which was used by the Puyallup School District where I was teaching and the Touchet School District where my sister Phyllis was teaching,” Jim Ruble said.

He said “moving into the IOOF Home was a wonderful experience for Shirley. Shirley was an active and valued friend and neighbor. She remained engrossed in her activities up to the very end of her life.”

“After her death, visiting Walla Walla provided me an opportunity to see how important Shirley was to her community and begin to appreciate how important her community members were to her,” he added. “Shirley was always and continues to be a constant source of pride for me.”

I can attest that through her interests and enthusiasm, Shirley became a valued source for column and story ideas. She was knowledgeable and did her research and for a time wrote a column for the U-B, including her memories of being in China during the protests at Tiananmen Square, which you can read at bit.ly/3iqXYHJ.