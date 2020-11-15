Rebecca "Rey" Cooley has picked up the mantle as manager of the Walla Walla Valley Farm to School program through the Sustainable Living Center.
She steps into the key role of the program cofounded by longtime leader Beth Thiel who is leaving the community with husband Brian, headed to Idaho Falls for other opportunities.
"SLC is looking forward to carrying forward Beth’s vision" with the transition, according to a release from SLC Executive Director Erendira Cruz.
Rey most recently served as associate director for the Community Resilience Initiative and previously was site director of the 21st Century Community Learning Center Program at Sharpstein Elementary School.
A Louisiana native, Rey and spouse Kathryn moved to Walla Walla in 2017. Rey brings to the program experience as an educator, with a master’s degree from Louisiana State University and as a Healthy Schools WA Regional Trainer.
"She is also a chef and hobby farmer with a passion for healthy food, local farming, sustainability and helping children build lifelong healthy habits. She is excited to continue the impactful work of WWVF2S through her leadership role," Erendira said.
The first inklings of Farm to School started when Beth's children attended Sharpstein and with other parent volunteers she worked to bring more nutritious and local meal options into the cafeteria.
After that, she grew the program to include robust offerings, primarily garden lessons in school gardens, cooking lessons, garden clubs, farm field trips, teacher professional development initiatives, school nutrition services and producer networking and support to include local produce in school meals, community building around food and farmers education and outreach and more, Erendira said.
"Beth has been an integral part of local initiatives that support food systems, equitable food access, building networks and promoting the value and importance of supporting local producers. The goal of WWVF2S is to build healthy communities through food, farm and garden experience and at the heart of the effort are teaching students the importance of diversity, inspiring curiosity and developing caring," Erendira said.
WWVF2S merged with SLC in August 2019 and operates as a program under the SLC umbrella. Its capacity and reach have since grown to include Athena Elementary and Ferndale School in Oregon.
For more information about the program and how to be involved, see slcww.org/wwvf2s or call 509-524-5218.