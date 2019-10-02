Reunion.jpg

Events are planned at Walla Walla Valley Academy, 300 S.W. Academy Way, for former students attending alumni weekend Oct. 18-19. 

The celebration begins with a golden alumni reception at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the WWVA dining hall for all alumni who graduated with the Class of 1969 or earlier. A light meal will be served along with time to connect with classmates. 

Events on Oct. 19 start in the WWVA auditorium with an Alumni Snack & Chat at 9:30 a.m.; church at 10:45 a.m.; and Honor Class photos at 12:15 p.m. 

A haystack lunch will be provided in the WWVA gym at 1:30 p.m., followed at 7:30 p.m. when alumni and students face off in volleyball and basketball games.

For further information, contact Betty L. Farley at 509-525-1050 or email farlbe@wwva.org

 

