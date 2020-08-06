Walla Walla-TambaSasayama Sister City exchange canceled for 2020

Many generous families in the area signed up to host guests for the Walla Walla and TambaSasayama Sister City spring exchange until the coronavirus quarantine forced the cancellation of the trip to ensure the health and safety of visiting Japanese students and host families, according to the group’s newsletter.
“As the year has progressed, we all had high hopes of moving forward with sending students from Walla Walla to TambaSasayama. However, as travel continues to be restricted, the Sister City Committees in each town decided it was best to cancel the fall exchange as well,” the newsletter stated.
It’s the 48th year that Walla Walla and TambaSasayama have had the sister city affiliation and as such the committees are looking forward to celebrating the 50-year anniversary in 2022.
In the mean time Walla Wallans can participate in TambaSasayama’s summer Dékansho Festival, because the festival organizers decided to hold the event via 15-hour live-streaming on YouTube, from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 15. Bear in mind that Japan Standard Time is 16 hours ahead of Pacific Daylight Time, so Wednesday at 9 a.m. PDT (today), is actually Thursday at 1 a.m. in Japan.
Tune in live at ubne.ws/3funCaE.
6 a.m. Pre-opening and moderator’s introduction
6:30 a.m. Radio gymnastics recorded broadcast, Dékansho quiz looking back on past Dékansho festivals
7:45 a.m. Opening performance of a large drum by Japanese taiko player Yuta Izumi and mayor’s greeting
8:15 a.m. 13-hour endurance Dékansho start to dance with Akama-chan
9:45 a.m. Dekansho’s throat bragging to sing with the champion recorded broadcast
11 a.m. Dékansho gourmet introduction
11:30 a.m. Citizen participation Dékansho Stage recorded broadcast
12:30 p.m. Dékansho-bushi birth story cast from Sasayama Theater Company Circle Hana Ichimonme recorded broadcast
1:45 p.m. Citizen’s planning frame cast from Sasayama Honaru High School
3:30 p.m. Japan c-bushi grand prize ceremony recorded broadcast
4 p.m. Dékansho dance course recorded broadcast
5 p.m. Ceremony and mayor’s greeting
6 p.m. Total dance recorded broadcast
Submit Your Video
Participation in this year’s festival may also be done by submitting a video by the deadline Friday of yourself or your family dancing the Dékansho to wwsistercity@gmail.com where you can also get more information about the Walla Walla group and its activities.
Learn Dékansho dance steps at ubne.ws/2Xuofep.