Two students from Walla Walla are included on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for winter quarter 2021, which ended in March.
Joshua Carlile and Kathryn Farrell are among the students who earned at least a 3.0 grade-point average or higher to be listed.
SFCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district, serves about 7,600 students and is known for its theater, music and fine arts as well as STEM programs. About 60 percent of its graduates transfer to four-year colleges and universities. Other students pursue career or technical degrees or certificates. SFCC has campuses in west Spokane, Fairchild Air Force Base and Pullman.