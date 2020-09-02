This summer, the Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pennsylvania, research duo of Renee Heller of Walla Walla, Class of 2021, and Aviv Campbell, Class of '23, are analyzing data on marine acidification to find trends that relate to freshwater acidification, according to a release by classmate Ava Duskic.
They also plan to investigate which organisms would be most affected by the pH changes due to acidification.
Acidification has been a prominent problem in aquatic habitats for many years. Among its causes is an increase in carbon dioxide in the air which later dissolves into the water, lowering the pH. Marine acidification has been researched for years, while freshwater acidification receives little attention.
Due to limited resources on freshwater acidification, Renee and Aviv are working with Dr. Erika Iyengar, professor of biology, to analyze marine acidification literature to find a correlation that can predict the effect acidification has on freshwater environments. The pair focus on examining the similarities and differences in the two ecosystems to locate which marine spots would relate the most to freshwater areas.
They're using information on the open ocean to relate to large lakes to better understand how freshwater areas would react to acidification using marine acidification data, looking at the acidifying mechanism and ecological impact of the area.
The students' research has been remote all summer because of the coronavirus so they're meeting via Zoom sessions. They hope to make the public aware and stress the harmful impact of freshwater acidification through their research. They plan to write a paper at the end of their project.
"In conducting this review paper, I have learned so much about the importance of aquatic acidification," Aviv said. "I hope that the work that Renee and I have done will help increase awareness on the issue as there is still much to be done in hopes of rectifying the issue as a whole. Thank you to Dr. Vaughan for funding my research experience."
More than 60 students are collaborating with faculty on a variety of research projects this summer as part of Muhlenberg's research community. Topics can be student- or faculty-driven and span the natural and social sciences, humanities and arts. Students receive a stipend and college credit for their work.
