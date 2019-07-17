Purchase (N.Y.) College, State University of New York, named Walla Wallan Romey Drabek to its 2019 spring semester dean’s list.
Romey is studying theater and performance at the college, founded in 1967.
The campus near New York City combines conservatory training in the visual and performing arts with programs in the liberal arts and sciences.
To be eligible for the list, Romey has to carry a semester grade-point average of 3.5 for bachelor of arts and science programs and 3.75 for bachelor of fine arts and music performance programs with a minimum of 12 credits.