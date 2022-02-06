St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, named Walla Wallan Peter Hoffman to its fall 2021 semester dean's list.
The list recognizes students with a semester grade-point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale. Hoffman, a music and mathematics major, is the son of Kurt and Barbara Hoffman.
The liberal arts college challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.
