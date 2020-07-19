University of Kentucky Lexington.jpg

Walla Walla student named to U of Kentucky dean's list

University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington named Walla Wallan Emma Rogers to the spring 2020  dean's list.

During this term, Emma majored in psychology, demonstrating hard work and commitment to learning, according to a release.

More than 2,610 undergraduate students qualified for the spring College of Arts & Sciences dean's list. They had to earn 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade-point average for the semester.

