Lasell University in Newton, Massachusettes, named Hampton Clancy of Walla Walla to its dean's list for academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.
Students who receive this honor have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
