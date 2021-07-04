Walla Walla Public Schools named the recipients of its 2020-2021 Staff Achievement Grants. Started in 1988, the program recognizes teachers and support staff for superior performance, innovation, exemplary leadership and exceptional service, according to a release.

Staff Achievement Grant recipients are nominated and chosen by their peers and receive a $1,500 stipend and five days of paid release time for professional growth activities.

Recipients are:

  • Juan Faba, bilingual para-educator  at Green Park Elementary, nominated by Amy Reed, Annie Boyd and Corey Hobbs.
  • Conor Fish, English language arts and social studies at Garrison Middle School, nominated by Jill Meliah, Bianca Vieyra and Beth Clearman.
  • Lisa Cox, registrar at Walla Walla High School, nominated by Stephanie Gomsrud and Shari Widmer.
  • Brad Hobbs, third-grade dual language at Green Park Elementary, nominated by Amy Hartford, Alejandra Tiscareno and Leslie Rodriguez.
  • Grace Ogoshi, teacher at Walla Walla Online, nominated by Peder Fretheim, Stacy McPherson and Keith Gradwohl.

